ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The Berkman II is gone, but 3 months later the rubble remains. When you can expect it to be cleared

By Courtney Cole, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kPSzP_0fYSvZ8S00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Plans for The Shipyards could be solidified as soon as the end of this week.

But some neighbors are hoping the city doesn’t forget about the unfinished project down the street—The Berkman Plaza II.

It was imploded in March, but some of the rubble still remains.

Action News Jax’s Courtney Cole showed us what the site looks like right now and went to the district’s City Councilman, Reggie Gaffney, for answers about the clean-up.

What goes up, must come down.

Well, at least according to well-known mathematician and physicist Isaac Newton.

But now that the Berkman II is down, neighbors want to know when it will be gone... for good.

“Well, I think it was an eyesore. [I] walk by it all the time... sat here forever... ever and a day,” said Johnny Moore, a Jacksonville resident.

“Jacksonville is such a beautiful city, particularly the River Walk part. So to come up on rubble... like that... was surprising to me!” exclaimed Maxine Bryant, a regular visitor to The River City.

The Berkman II was imploded on March 6, after sitting along Jacksonville’s riverfront for more than a decade.

“I get phone calls every day, every day. ‘Councilman Gaffney, you said 90 days,’ and when is the end? ‘I passed by there, you still have quite a bit of debris right there and concrete there,’” Gaffney told Cole.

Councilman Reggie Gaffney, of District 7, said there are different variables holding up progress—including weather and crews affected by COVID-19.

“We anticipate all of this being removed in 3 weeks. Now—that’s a very aggressive date, but that’s the date they’ve been given by the contractors...that’s when all of this will be gone,” Gaffney said.

As for what will go there next:

“Then we will start to look at the second phase, how to move forward. And we’ve got about 2 or 3 proposals we will talk about at the appropriate time,” the councilman said.

The people Action News Jax spoke to today had their own ideas about what should go in the space, including a park, skateboard arena, or some type of garden.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Demolition permits sought for old Thunderbird hotel in Arlington

Ownership of the closed 58-year-old Bethelite property, originally the Thunderbird Motor Hotel and Dinner Theatre, applied to the city for two permits to demolish the crumbling hotel and 10 buildings along the Arlington Expressway. The owner, Yuval “Giovanni” Fishman, is working toward redevelopment of the 18.7-acre site. Lawyer...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Don Johnson

Blanding Boulevard Bummer: Will planned intersection upgrades help traffic snarls?

Chris Harkless, general manager of Orange Park Auto Mall, calls the traffic issues on Blanding Boulevard “atrocious” and “ugly.” He should know. Orange Park Auto Mall has been located at the Longchamp Drive and Blanding Boulevard intersection for 23 years with Harkless as its general manager. He says he has seen the traffic on Blanding increase 10-fold during that time.
ORANGE PARK, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Debra Fine

Vintage Market Days of Jacksonville comes to Clay County Fairgrounds

Vintage Market Days of JacksonvilleSumaya Seccurro. Vintage Market Days of Jacksonville is coming to Clay County Fairgrounds this weekend. The three-day event begins Friday. Over 120 vendors from 12 states will feature their vintage-inspired art, antiques, jewelry, home décor, and food trucks. The market is in a covered, 48,000-square-foot equestrian arena, so weather won’t be a problem.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
wjct.org

EXPLORE: How much did rent go up in your neighborhood?

Rent prices in the Jax metro area have climbed by more than 30% since the start of the pandemic — more than twice the rate of inflation. Rent has gone up close to 40% in some neighborhoods, including San Jose and Arlington, and one recent study ranks us as the 13th-most overpriced rental city in the nation.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Authorities Searching For Florida Mother Of Three Who Vanished From Jacksonville Hotel

Davinia Sterling is the mother of three children. She was staying at the Regency Inn in the 6800 block of Arlington Expressway in Jacksonville, Florida, with her boyfriend, Jonathan Reed. Davinia's children were not staying at the hotel with the couple. On January 27, 2010, Davinia checked out of the hotel. She never returned to pick up her children, and no one has seen or heard from Davinia since. Davinia Sterling was reported missing on February 2, 2010.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaac Newton
usf.edu

Abortion’s last stand in the South: A post-Roe future is already happening in Florida

For two decades, Kelly Flynn barely noticed the protesters who gathered almost daily along University Boulevard, the main public drag to the office park that houses her clinic, A Woman’s Choice of Jacksonville. The signs, the chants, the occasional blocked sidewalk – they all went with the territory of running an abortion clinic in Florida, one of the last states in the South where abortion remains widely accessible. Most mornings, Flynn would take a back route to avoid them. As soon as she turned left onto University Center Drive, the quiet road fronting the clinic’s two buildings, she almost forgot the protesters existed. The only people permitted to use the private road and parking lots were the medical staff who worked in the surrounding offices, their patients and approved visitors. Anyone else was trespassing.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Deal would bring 85-foot-tall towers to Amelia Island

The settlement resulted from a Bert Harris Act lawsuit. A proposed settlement between Riverstone Properties and Nassau County would allow previously banned tower heights for the south end of Amelia Island. In return, the county would receive a beach access point, albeit one that doesn’t open up any new beach to the public, and is a few hundred yards away in either direction from another beach access to the north and Amelia Island State Park to the south.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Video: Black bear spotted roaming around in Palatka

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – An outdoor camera caught a black bear roaming around a Palatka home off State Road 19 late Tuesday night. The camera alerted the homeowners around midnight that they had a visitor. The homeowner said their Putnam County home is in a wooded area with lakes...
PALATKA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction
thejaxsonmag.com

Springfield Park's Scottish Rite Masonic Temple

In 1922, Howard Carter discovered the actual tomb of Egyptian King Tutankhamun. Known as King Tut, Tutankhamun was an ancient Egyptian pharaoh who took the throne at the age of eight or nine. That discovery would have lead to period of Egyptian Revival style buildings being designed in throughout the country.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Middleburg woman wins $1 million on scratch-off

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County woman claimed a $1 million prize on a winning scratch-off, the Florida Lottery announced Friday. Natisha Howard, 37, of Middleburg, claimed her winnings at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office, which lottery officials say is actually where she purchased the winning ticket. The lottery said Howard chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
First Coast News

First Coast Foodies grabs dinner with a view at River & Fort!

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Hey Foodies! How about dinner with a view? Where we're going this week has some beautiful views and dare we say even more beautiful food?. The new sister restaurant to River and Post in Riverside is River and Fort in St. Augustine! It just opened in February across from the Castillo de San Marcos.
Action News Jax

Want to buy a home in Northeast Florida? We break down the latest market conditions county-by-county

NORTHEAST FLORIDA — It’s a stressful time to be in the market for a home. Excessively high prices are impacting affordability for millions of Americans, and Florida is no exception. In fact, a recent study from Florida Atlantic University found that the top five overvalued real estate markets in the country right now are in the Sunshine State.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
95K+
Followers
102K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy