Fines for extra-loud vehicles in California proposed

By Dom McAndrew
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A proposed California senate bill could fine people whose vehicles are considered legally too loud.

SB-1079 proposes a pilot project in six California cities to set up sound-activated enforcement devices that listen to passing vehicles and determine if they are officially too loud by legal standards. Current state law says vehicles must have a properly maintained muffler and that the exhaust system is not modified to make it louder than existing noise limits.

The proposal was introduced by State Sen. Anthony Portantino in February.

The law does not specify which six cities would host the pilot program – but does say that the enforcement devices must be spread around the city and have signs nearby warning passing motorists about them. The owner of the illegally-loud vehicle would also not get a penalty for the first violation.

The law also suggests what the money from fines would go towards. After recovering the costs of the enforcement program itself, SB-1079 states that revenue may also be used for traffic calming measures including “bicycle lanes, chicanes, chokers, curb extensions, median islands, raised crosswalks, road diets, roundabouts, speed humps or speed tables, and traffic circles.”

If approved, the earliest the pilot program would start is Jan. 1, 2023.

