Temperatures surge Wednesday/Thursday

We are looking at the potential for record heat for our high temperatures on Thursday, as many will top out in the lower 90s. The day overall will be hot, breezy, & humid once again, fuel needed for strong/severe storms. A cold front will trigger the storms in eastern Dakotas Thursday evening, meaning it will take some time for the storms to get to our local area. The latest trends have the storms moving in after 10 PM on Thursday, meaning they will be weakening upon arrival. That means the better opportunity for severe storms will be to the west, closer to the Dakotas, however a strong/severe storm remains possible for our I-35 & west communities. Large hail, damaging wind, and heavy rain look to be the main threats. As mentioned, the line of storms will weaken as it moves east of I-35, but still bringing a few showers & storms to the rest of the area late Thursday night/early Friday morning.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO