Environment

Temperatures surge Wednesday/Thursday

KAAL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA spike in temperatures is expected on Wednesday and Thursday. The cold front that sparked Monday evening's storms will ultimately return from the...

KAAL-TV

Tracking Thursday's Heat & Storms

We are looking at the potential for record heat for our high temperatures on Thursday, as many will top out in the lower 90s. The day overall will be hot, breezy, & humid once again, fuel needed for strong/severe storms. A cold front will trigger the storms in eastern Dakotas Thursday evening, meaning it will take some time for the storms to get to our local area. The latest trends have the storms moving in after 10 PM on Thursday, meaning they will be weakening upon arrival. That means the better opportunity for severe storms will be to the west, closer to the Dakotas, however a strong/severe storm remains possible for our I-35 & west communities. Large hail, damaging wind, and heavy rain look to be the main threats. As mentioned, the line of storms will weaken as it moves east of I-35, but still bringing a few showers & storms to the rest of the area late Thursday night/early Friday morning.
KAAL-TV

Record Heat For Thursday

As highs are heading back to the lower 90s for many on Thursday, this will not only be the first time in nearly a year for reaching this park, but it will likely break records for May 12 as well! When it gets this hot, please remember your heat safety rules, drink plenty of water, stay cool, & never leave a pet or person in a vehicle unattended for any length of time. Also, limit your pets' time outside and on the pavement!
KAAL-TV

Sizzling under hazy sunshine Thursday

Temperatures will make the low 90s with hazy sunshine overhead on Thursday. A Breezy south wind will gust to 35 mph but the day will overall be summed up as hot. Heat indices will make the mid 90s as the humidity levels are elevated. This will be thunderstorm fuel for...
KAAL-TV

Tracking Wednesday's Storms

We have an ALERT DAY status in place Wednesday, mainly for the evening, as a cluster of storms nears the area. Overall, the better chance at severe storms will miss to the north & west, however we may see a strong storm or two, possibly even severe, clip parts of our local area, mainly along and north of I-90 after 7 PM. Large hail & damaging wind will be the primary threats, with the chances for tornadoes again better to the west & north. Another round of strong/severe storms tries to make its way into our area Thursday late evening, prompting another ALERT DAY status.
KAAL-TV

Line of storms weakens over us Thursday night

The line of storms advancing our way Thursday night will be established and severe out west. Timing from 10pm-2am will not favor keeping those storms severe as they power their way eastward. That transition zone between severe and night likely occurs over us. That puts the greatest risk locally in our western communities.
KAAL-TV

Still summery, but cooler

A cold front rushing through tonight will bring us temps about 12-15° cooler than Thursday's highs. We'll put the target mark at 80°. Some make it, others do not. The humidity will come down too. Despite a few extra clouds from time to time, this one will be enjoyable.
KAAL-TV

Strong/Severe Storm Threat Tonight

Storms will be firing up to our west in the eastern Dakotas later Thursday evening, moving east as the night goes on. The storms aren't expected to reach the ABC 6 News viewing area until 10 PM, wrapping up around 2 AM. As they arrive, they will be starting to weaken and will continue to do so, as they rumble east. A few strong/severe storms will be possible locally, mainly along and west of I-35, with damaging wind the main threat as the line of storms rumbles through the area. Pockets of heavy rain & plenty of lightning will be likely as well. Be sure to keep it on ABC 6 News on air & online for the latest weather information regarding Thursday night's severe storm potential!
KAAL-TV

Happy Friday!

We are looking at a much quieter & less humid day, compared to the heat & humidity we were sweating away Thursday. We are starting out in the lower 60s, with our afternoon highs remaining above-normal, in the lower 80s for many of us, with a few passing showers as well. Wear the sunscreen though, the breaks in the clouds will make for a pretty high UV index this afternoon.
KAAL-TV

Sweating Away Summer Today

We are going to be soaking up the sunshine, heat, & humidity today, as highs soar to the middle & upper 80s. It will be breezy as well, ushering in the humidity, which will make it feel more like the low/mid 90s. Stay cool, safe, & hydrated today! And be sure to dress the kiddos in the shorts for school, they will need to stay as cool as possible as well.
KAAL-TV

Clipped by storms this evening

The window runs from 7 PM to midnight locally. A larger cluster of storms impacts southwestern to central Minnesota but sends a few 'fingers' of storms down our direction as they past northeast. These storms in the fingers are building off the moisture transport and convergence of the wind feeding the cluster.
KAAL-TV

Fishing opener forecast

Lakes and rivers will surely be packed for the Minnesota Fishing Opener for 2022. Temperatures will be summery again, either side of 80°. A slight southerly breeze will send gusts to 30 mph at times. The sky will remain on the sunny side. This forecast is a keeper.
