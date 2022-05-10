ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sawyer County, WI

Tornado Watch issued for Sawyer by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Osage A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Osage County through 415 AM CDT At 350 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 6 miles east of Marland, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Osage County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crawford; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Crawford and south central Washington Counties through 415 AM CDT At 342 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 5 miles north of Natural Dam, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Natural Dam... Lee Creek Odell MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kay, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kay; Noble A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KAY AND NORTHEASTERN NOBLE COUNTIES At 349 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marland, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Ponca City, Marland and southwestern Kaw Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
KAY COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jefferson, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Jefferson; Leon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jefferson, northeastern Leon and south central Thomas Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1119 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Monticello, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monticello, Alma, Fincher, Festus, Jarrott, Montivilla, Miccosukee and Lake Miccosukee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
County
Sawyer County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Hayward, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kay, Noble by NWS

KAY COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Sebastian A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CRAWFORD AND CENTRAL SEBASTIAN COUNTIES At 329 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jenny Lind, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Greenwood Barling... Lavaca Bloomer... Excelsior Burnville... Jenny Lind Central City... Rye Hill HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jasper FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Illinois, including the following county, Jasper. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 352 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Newton, Wheeler, Bogota, Rose Hill, Latona, Newton Lake and Sam Parr State Park.
JASPER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dent, Howell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 02:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dent; Howell FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Missouri, including the following counties, Dent, Howell, Oregon, Shannon and Texas. * WHEN...Until 900 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 223 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, with localized heavier amounts. - This includes the following low water crossings South Fork Jacks Fork River at Stillhouse Road, Warm Fork Spring River at County Road 323, Howell Creek at County Road 9790, Mahans Creek at County Road 501 and Big Creek at County Road 390. - Some locations that will experience flooding include West Plains, Mountain View, Thayer, Licking, Alton, Birch Tree, Summersville and Raymondville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DENT COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clarke, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clarke; Frederick DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...In Virginia, Frederick VA and Clarke Counties. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Custer, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Dewey THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CUSTER...WEST CENTRAL BLAINE AND SOUTHEASTERN DEWEY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning has been cancelled.
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sebastian FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Arkansas, including the following county, Sebastian. * WHEN...Until 700 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 354 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms that were nearly stationary. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Smith... Greenwood Barling... Lavaca Hackett... Bonanza Jenny Lind... Excelsior Fort Smith Regional Airport... Central City Rye Hill - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Sebastian The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Crawford County in northwestern Arkansas Central Sebastian County in west central Arkansas * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 320 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jenny Lind, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Greenwood Barling... Lavaca Hackett... Bonanza Bloomer... Excelsior Fort Smith Regional Airport... Burnville Jenny Lind... Central City Rye Hill This includes Interstate 540 between mile markers 12 and 14. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cecil DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Cecil County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Wabasha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 100 PM CDT. Target Area: Wabasha The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Lake City, Wabasha, Alma Dam 4, Winona, La Crosse, Lansing, McGregor, Guttenberg Dam 10 flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Wabasha. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The river affects low lying areas. At 12.5 feet, Flooding occurs in the field west of the grocery store on Hiawatha Drive. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 10.6 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Buffalo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 100 PM CDT. Target Area: Buffalo The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Lake City, Wabasha, Alma Dam 4, Winona, La Crosse, Lansing, McGregor, Guttenberg Dam 10 flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Wabasha. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The river affects low lying areas. At 12.5 feet, Flooding occurs in the field west of the grocery store on Hiawatha Drive. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 10.6 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Durham, Franklin, Granville, Orange, Person, Vance, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Durham; Franklin; Granville; Orange; Person; Vance; Wake; Warren ..Areas of Fog resulting in reduced visibilities this morning Areas of fog, dense in some locations, have developed across the northern Piedmont, including across portions of the Triangle. The fog will reduce visibilities to below one half mile or less at times. Motorists should remain alert for a rapidly changing visibilities over short distances. If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Visibilities will start to improve between 8 and 9 am.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bulloch, Candler, Evans, Jenkins, Screven, Tattnall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Evans; Jenkins; Screven; Tattnall DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities may drop to near zero at times near near bodies of water and other low-lying areas such as rivers, marshes, swamps and large ditches.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Edmunds, north central Faulk, eastern Campbell, western McPherson and northeastern Walworth Counties through 730 PM CDT At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eureka to near Cresbard. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Eureka around 710 PM CDT. Artas and Greenway around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Ipswich and Cravens Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Upper Keys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 04:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Upper Keys * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding. * WHERE...Upper Florida Keys. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Berkeley, Hampshire, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Berkeley; Hampshire; Jefferson; Morgan DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...In Virginia, Frederick VA and Clarke Counties. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV

