Video shows the driver intentionally smashing into a car with a 7-month-old baby inside of it after a disagreement. You have to see what happened to believe it, and thanks to surveillance cameras - you can. According to WXYZ, the two women involved met up at the Shell gas station located in Belleville. On Belleville Road and I-94, specifically, to exchange children's clothes. Obviously, the exchange did not go as planned.

BELLEVILLE, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO