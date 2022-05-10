Johnson, Rangel Receive Teacher of the Year Top Honors (Updated)

May 13, 2022 - A Shelby County jury returned two guilty verdicts and one not guilty verdict on May 11, 2022, in the trial of Zenas Montre Whitaker. Whitaker was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Kidnaping, and Aggravated Sexual Assault. The case was tried in the 273rd Judicial District Court, Judge Jim Payne presiding. Testimony began Monday afternoon and continued throughout Tuesday and part of Wednesday with both the State and the Defense presenting witnesses. After deliberating a little over an hour, the jury returned guilty verdicts for the charges of the Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Kidnapping. The jury returned a not guilty verdict on the Aggravated Sexual Assault. That same jury, after hearing more evidence about Whitaker’s criminal history in the Punishment trial, assessed punishment for the Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon at 60 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division, and a $10,000 Fine and 45 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division for the Aggravated Kidnapping. Zenas Whitaker was represented by Marshall, Texas attorney Craig Fletcher, and the State of Texas was represented by Karren S. Price, Shelby County District Attorney, and Lynda K. Russell, Assistant District Attorney along with the assistance of Shawna Walker, Legal Assistant to the District Attorney.

SHELBY COUNTY, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO