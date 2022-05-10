ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TX

Johnson, Rangel Receive Teacher of the Year Top Honors (Updated)

By Composed by J.J. Ford
scttx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom left: (Seated) Cheryl Alexander - Shelbyville, Paola Rangle-Grande - Shelbyville, Syreeta Johnson - Timpson, Jody Stephens - Center, Terri Snider - Excelsior, (Back row) Bree Bearden - Shelbyville, Katha Wyatt - Tenaha, Donny Johnson - Center, Connie Hooper - Center, Lori Center - Timpson, Dee Elliott - Timpson, and Joanna...

scttx.com

scttx.com

Beaula Fay Webster

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Dale Gannon officiating. Interment will be held at Smith Cemetery in Shelby County.
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

Tenaha HS Introduces Graduating Class of 2022

Tenaha ISD proudly recognizes our Class of 2022 Valedictorian, Miss Sarahi Flores. Sarahi is the daughter of Eliseo and Angelica Flores. She is a member of the Roarin’ Band from Tigerland where she plays the saxophone, she was captain of the Lady Tiger Soccer team, runs cross country and has played softball. Sarahi has served as President for both the Junior Chamber of Commerce and Beta clubs. After graduation, she plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin to pursue a degree in biology. Sarahi has always felt driven to succeed and excel in whatever she does. She says her biggest goal in life is, “to be able to provide for my family and allow them to retire from work.” Congratulations, Sarahi!
scttx.com

Shelby County Commissioners’ Court Notice of Special Meeting, May 18 Agenda

May 13, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 18th day of May, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Tenaha ISD Board of Trustees Notice of Regular Meeting, May 16 Agenda

May 12, 2022 - A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tenaha Independent School District will be held Monday, May 16, 2022, beginning at 5:30 PM in the Boardroom of the Administration Office138 College Street, Tenaha, Texas 75974. The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which...
TENAHA, TX
scttx.com

James Antioch Community Meeting Cancellation

May 13, 2022 - The James Antioch Community meeting that mostly meets the third Sat. of the month will need to be cancelled again for the month of May. We may try to have a meeting in June. Sorry to have this break in meetings just before the summer months. Please keep this time open in your monthly schedule. In the meantime do enjoy graduation parties.
scttx.com

City of Joaquin Notice of Regular Council Meeting, May 17 Agenda

May 12, 2022 - The City Council of Joaquin will meet for a Regular Scheduled Council Meeting on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 6pm at The Joaquin City Hall located at 124 N. Preston Street, Joaquin, Texas. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. 1. Call to...
JOAQUIN, TX
scttx.com

District Attorney's Office Issues Statement on Whitaker Conviction

May 13, 2022 - A Shelby County jury returned two guilty verdicts and one not guilty verdict on May 11, 2022, in the trial of Zenas Montre Whitaker. Whitaker was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Kidnaping, and Aggravated Sexual Assault. The case was tried in the 273rd Judicial District Court, Judge Jim Payne presiding. Testimony began Monday afternoon and continued throughout Tuesday and part of Wednesday with both the State and the Defense presenting witnesses. After deliberating a little over an hour, the jury returned guilty verdicts for the charges of the Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Kidnapping. The jury returned a not guilty verdict on the Aggravated Sexual Assault. That same jury, after hearing more evidence about Whitaker’s criminal history in the Punishment trial, assessed punishment for the Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon at 60 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division, and a $10,000 Fine and 45 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division for the Aggravated Kidnapping. Zenas Whitaker was represented by Marshall, Texas attorney Craig Fletcher, and the State of Texas was represented by Karren S. Price, Shelby County District Attorney, and Lynda K. Russell, Assistant District Attorney along with the assistance of Shawna Walker, Legal Assistant to the District Attorney.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

"What's Happened to the Newsboy?"

May 13, 2022 - When I was growing up in the 1940’s and 1950’s in San Augustine, Texas, I can recall only two newspapers, the San Augustine Tribune, and the Beaumont Enterprise that were common to us. As far as I can recall, the Tribune was never delivered by newsboys. The Enterprise was usually delivered by an adult in an automobile.
scttx.com

Joann Johnson

A visitation will be held Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 2:00-3:00 pm at Taylor Funeral Home in Timpson, Texas. JoAnn was born on July 12, 1936, in Shelby County Texas, to Wilbern B. Bailey and Lillian Allison Bailey, the second of six children. At sixteen, she married the love of her life, Laverl Johnson, and that began a lifelong adventure together spanning 64 years; they were blessed with one daughter, Debbie. They were an Air Force family and JoAnn followed Laverl all over the world, until retirement in Tatum, Texas. He was her rock and her courage; she was his beautiful soulmate. JoAnn was always a homemaker – she was a wonderful cook, seamstress and gardener, always making a home wherever they lived. She always provided gracious support and comfort for all the family.
TIMPSON, TX
Mix 93.1

Smash And Grab Nets Bumbling Thieves A Cash Register In Harrison County

It's another case of scum bags breaking into a business and taking something that doesn't belong to them just because they think they deserve it and now law enforcement is asking for our help in identifying these lowlifes. The Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers has released surveillance video of a recent...
scttx.com

Jury Cancellation for 273rd Judicial District Court

May 12, 2022 - The jury that has been summoned for Monday, May 16, 2022 for the 273rd District Court Honorable James A. Payne, Jr. presiding has been cancelled. All cases have been resolved or passed. Anyone receiving a summons for that day is released from jury service until they...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
texarkanafyi.com

Updated List of Texarkana Area Food Pantries

The Texarkana community is blessed with many great people and groups that assure the less fortunate in our area do not go hungry. Here is an updated list of local pantries that help. LOCAL FOOD PANTRIES. Victory City Baptist Church. 432 McDonald Road, Hooks, TX. Hours: Second Friday 8:00 am...
scttx.com

Center High School 2022-2023 Chaparrals

May 11, 2022 - Center High School had tryouts for Chaparrals earlier this spring, and would like to announce our new line. Congratulations to the 2022-2023 Chaparrals!. Front (L-R) Social Officer Zaza Lin, 1st Lieutenant Haley Hooks, Captain Laura Scull, 2nd Lieutanant Gisel Olalde, Social Officer Hope Gorkhali, Social Officer Lesly Figueroa.
scttx.com

Every Veteran Has a Story: Jackson Hale "Jake" Beavers

May 12, 2022 - Born in Crockett, Houston County, Texas the day after Christmas, 1894, Jackson Hale “Jack” Beavers joined the family of Willie Winfred English and Robert Owens Beavers, Jr. At the time of his birth he had five siblings, Carrie, Hallie, Mary Frances, Robert Denton and Johnnie. In the years to come three more children would be welcomed, Charlie, Franciade and Irene. The next fifteen years his father would provide for his family as a farmer in Houston, Texas and a sawmill laborer in Lufkin, Texas where they lived on Dozier Avenue.
foxsportstexarkana.com

Avery High School Senior Dies in Red River County Wreck

An Avery High School senior was killed in a one-vehicle accident Monday afternoon around 3 p.m. near Clarksville, Texas in Red River County, the Texas Department of Safety said. Texas DPS said that 18-year-old Harley Goodwin of Avery was a passenger in a 2202 Ford Explorer driven by 17-year-old Alexzandra...
RED RIVER COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Joaquin’s Victoria Byrd to Compete in Third State Contest

May 11, 2022 - At the 2A Region 3 Track Meet hosted by Palestine High School, Joaquin's, Victoria Byrd was the Region 3 Champion in three events qualifying her for the state meet in the 100m, 200m, and Long Jump. This is her third appearance at the UIL State Track Meet. In 2019 she took Silver in the 100m as a freshman, and she finished 5th in the long jump and competed in the 200m. She was the 2A STATE CHAMPION in the 100m and the 200m in 2021, and she also earned the 3rd place medal in the Long Jump.
JOAQUIN, TX
scttx.com

Toledo Bend Chapter of the Lone Star Dutch Oven Society May Meeting

May 12, 2022 - The Toledo Bend Chapter of the Lone Star Dutch Oven Society will be cooking Saturday, May 21, and every 3rd Saturday at Boles Field outside of Shelbyville. The public is invited to eat and learn about the art of dutch oven cooking and if up to the challenge become a member. We start cooking about 9am and have pots on the table at 12-noon. Bring your lawn chairs and join us.
SHELBYVILLE, TX

