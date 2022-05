MVNU (37-17) defeated Marian University (27-27) 16-8 in early play before falling to Huntington University (27-22), 6-4, on Tuesday, May 10. In the opener, the Cougar offense exploded for 16 runs on 18 hits against the sixth-seeded Marian Knights. MVNU kept its foot on the gas all game, scoring runs in six of the nine innings. Leading 7-4 in the sixth, Casey Kalman unloaded a three-run home run, putting MVNU up 10-4. Marian answered Kalman’s homer with two two-run blasts in the bottom of the inning, cutting the MVNU lead to 10-8. After tacking on a run in the eighth to go up 11-8, MVNU threw the knockout punch in the ninth. The Cougars scored five runs to put the game away. Andrew Miller hit a three-run homer in the inning.

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO