Springfield, OH

Photo Gallery: Anthony Wayne 4, Springfield 0

By By Lizzie Heintz / The Blade
 4 days ago
Anthony Wayne’s softball team defeated Springfield 4-0 in a conference game in Holland on Monday evening.

First Published May 10, 2022, 1:21am

