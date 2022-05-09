University to honor retiring support, professional staff members

LAWRENCE – Nineteen students have been selected to receive the University of Kansas Madison and Lila Self Memorial Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year. The Self Memorial Scholarship is a merit-based scholarship that is awarded to outstanding undergraduate students from KU who will transition into a full-time master’s or doctoral program at KU in the fall semester. Students who were selected demonstrated achievement in leadership and scholarship and possess the ability to envision and attain goals that require energy and tenacity. The Self Memorial Scholarship provides each recipient with a $10,000 scholarship award that is applied to tuition and fees, leadership and career development training, and an opportunity to be a part of an interdisciplinary cohort of graduate students. The leadership and career development training, called the Scholar Development Program, complements the specialized education and training provided by the graduate programs.

