Lawrence, KS

University to honor retiring support, professional staff members

 4 days ago

LAWRENCE — A University Support and University Professional Staff luncheon is planned this week to honor retiring KU employees. Barbara Bichelmeyer, provost and executive vice chancellor, will honor the retirees at the event at 11 a.m. May 12 in the Kansas Union Ballroom. Retirees will receive a gift....

Center for Undergraduate Research honors students, mentors

LAWRENCE — In early May, the University of Kansas Center for Undergraduate Research honored the winners of the Courtwright Award for Undergraduate Research Excellence and the Undergraduate Research Mentor Awards. Courtwright Award for Undergraduate Research Excellence. Yanzhe (Jenny) Zhang, a senior from Beijing, China, was awarded the Courtwright Award...
LAWRENCE, KS
KU’s ATLAS center features research in showcase with global reach

LAWRENCE — Accessible Teaching, Learning, and Assessment Systems (ATLAS) at the University of Kansas has presented a grant project focused on promoting quality science education for students with disabilities at the 2022 STEM for All Video Showcase: Access, Inclusion, and Equity, which runs May 10-17. Meagan Karvonen, ATLAS director and principal investigator, will lead the presentation titled “Science for Students with Significant Disabilities” at the showcase.
LAWRENCE, KS
Three KU students earn Fulbright awards

LAWRENCE – Three University of Kansas students received prestigious Fulbright U.S. Student Awards to study, conduct research and teach English abroad for the 2022-2023 academic year. Four additional KU students were named as alternate Fulbright recipients. This year’s Fulbright U.S. Student Award grantees are recent graduates from the College...
LAWRENCE, KS
KU announces new 2022-2023 Self Memorial Scholars

LAWRENCE – Nineteen students have been selected to receive the University of Kansas Madison and Lila Self Memorial Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year. The Self Memorial Scholarship is a merit-based scholarship that is awarded to outstanding undergraduate students from KU who will transition into a full-time master’s or doctoral program at KU in the fall semester. Students who were selected demonstrated achievement in leadership and scholarship and possess the ability to envision and attain goals that require energy and tenacity. The Self Memorial Scholarship provides each recipient with a $10,000 scholarship award that is applied to tuition and fees, leadership and career development training, and an opportunity to be a part of an interdisciplinary cohort of graduate students. The leadership and career development training, called the Scholar Development Program, complements the specialized education and training provided by the graduate programs.
LAWRENCE, KS
Stacey Vanderhurst receives Fulbright U.S. Scholar Award to Nigeria

LAWRENCE — Stacey Vanderhurst, University of Kansas assistant professor of women, gender & sexuality studies, has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Award to study how Nigerian women are fighting harassment in public spaces. Vanderhurst will spend the 2022-23 academic year in Nigeria conducting research for her next book project...
