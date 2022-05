Last week, Louisville head football coach Scott Satterfield made claims that Nick Saban and Alabama tampered to land former Louisville wide receiver Tyler Harrell. Satterfield felt that despite Harrell being in the portal ten days before the Tide landed his commitment, they must have done something to urge him in the direction of Tuscaloosa. Regardless, there is essentially no way to prove it even if it had occurred.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO