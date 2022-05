Coffee County led 3-0 in the first inning and held it until the sixth – then the wheels came off. Warren County used a pair of walks, a double and two bloop singles to push 4 runs across the plate in the bottom of the sixth and beat the Coffee County Lady Raiders 4-3 in McMinnville Wednesday – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio. Coffee County needed to beat Warren County twice to win the district championship after losing to the Lady Pioneers last week in the winner’s bracket finals.

COFFEE COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO