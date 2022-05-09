ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

With Dr. Dre's help, a new $200-million Compton High breaks ground

By Jeong Park - YAHOO!News
ourcommunitynow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith "California Love" playing in the background, Dr. Dre joined...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
ourcommunitynow.com

A 'Malibu Barbie' Truck Pop-Up Experience Is Coming to Maryland

This is your last chance to visit the truck before it leaves the DMV area. A unique Barbie pop-up experience is coming to Maryland this weekend. The 2022 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu tour is coming to the Mall in Columbia on Saturday, May 14. The truck allows Barbie fans...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Compton, CA
Compton, CA
Education
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Compton, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Education
ourcommunitynow.com

Several Bills Become Oklahoma Law

NOTE: We receive news releases from the Oklahoma House of Representatives. As the legislative session nears completion this month, several measures have made it through the process and have been signed into law by Gov.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy