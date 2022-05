SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local COVID-19 testing site will now be open even longer for residents. The Eastfield Mall testing site was scheduled to close on Sunday, May 15. However, American Medical Response officials said the state’s ‘Stop the Spread’ campaign has extended the closing date to the end of August because the increase of cases in the community.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO