One of the biggest moves so far this NFL offseason was former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu signing with the New Orleans Saints. Mathieu will be returning back to the state where he initially rose to stardom, playing for the LSU Tigers for two seasons. Despite the reunion, it always seemed like Mathieu’s first choice if he had it his way was to return to Kansas City. He talked about the reasoning behind the team deciding to move on from Mathieu.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO