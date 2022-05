HOUSTON – Did you know Houston’s one of just 13 cities across North America to have a Major League Rugby team?. It’s true! The SaberCats were one of the league’s founding members in 2017 when they made the transition from being the Houston Strikers. Then, in 2018, MLR began play. Ever since that initial season, the league has grown from its original seven teams to its current state of 13 teams, with one of the franchises located in Toronto, Canada and three teams located around Texas - Houston, Austin, and Dallas.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO