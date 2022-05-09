ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, May 8

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth,...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Officials give COVID-19 update as cases rise in WV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 13, 2022, there are currently 1,658 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, and total deaths remain at 6,893 attributed to COVID-19. During...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDTV

BOPARC invites the community to “Neighborhood Nights at the Hill”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Board of Parks and Recreation in Morgantown hosted their first “Neighborhood Nights at the Hill” event. BOPARC wanted to bring the community to Wiles Hill park and Wiles Hill Community Center. Executive Director of BOPARC, Melissa Wiles, said throughout the summer. They will...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Wedding planning has changed since COVID-19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Wedding season is upon us and many people are looking to tie the knot after postponing their big day due to COVID, but the way you plan your wedding might still be different than before. Wedding planning has changed since COVID-19. Many people had to cancel...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg Mission receives $7,500 from Chick-Fil-A

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Mission is in the middle of a big renovation project. Today the mission got a large donation to help them pull it off. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Anyone that has been through the Glen Elk Village is sure to recognize the...
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Business
WDTV

Fairmont State University welcomes the public back to the Falcon Center

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University invited the public back to campus with an event for families. Aladdin Campus Dining partnered with the university for Falcon Family Night. There was face painting, games, entertainment, prizes, and food. Assistant Retail Manager at the university Kylie Harrison was happy to invite...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Students use ‘skip day’ to raise money for injured classmate

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Seniors at Summers County High sacrificed time off to relax from school to instead raise money for a classmate recently injured in a crash. Nick Gill and his family were airlifted to a Charleston hospital after they were involved in a crash on Airport Road in Beaver on Sunday.
HINTON, WV
WDTV

8 year old helps volunteer fire department with lemonade stand

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A lemonade stand was propped up for a good cause in Lumberport today. 5′s John Blashke has the heart-warming story. 8 year old Avery got to leave school early today to help with a lemonade stand. She’s been looking to do something like this for a while.
LUMBERPORT, WV
WDTV

Morgantown walks it off to win Class AAA Region I Section 1 title

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown got out to a 7-0 lead over Wheeling Park in the Class AAA Region I Section 1 championship game, but the Patriots chipped away at the lead. Park scored four in the top of the fifth to only trail by three runs, then scored eight in the top of the seventh to tie it up at 12 apiece and ultimately force extra innings.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beacon Wealth Management
WDTV

Harold Eugene “Gene” Starkey, Jr.

Harold Eugene “Gene” Starkey, Jr. 72, of Fairmont, WV, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on May 21, 1949, a son of the late Harold Eugene Starkey, Sr. and the late Winnie Roach Carson Starkey. Gene is survived by his wife, Jill Click Starkey, who resides at their home in Fairmont. Also surviving are one son, William Starkey of Columbus, OH; two daughters, Melissa Starkey Lucas and husband John of Wallace, WV, and Kim Starkey Menendez of Jane Lew, WV; two stepdaughters, Robin Phillips of Merritt Island, FL, and Jamie Phillips of Morgantown; seven grandchildren, Emily Floyd, Samantha Edwards, Hope Golden, Autumn Golden, Gavin Edwards, Dallas Golden, and Colton Golden; as well as several great grandchildren. He also leaves behind two sisters, Shirley Everett and husband Robert of West Milford and Caroline Wiseman and companion Dave Fittro of Nutter Fort. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Frank Carson, Willard Carson, and Dennis Carson. He was a 1967 graduate of South Harrison High School and went on to graduate with a business degree from Salem College. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era and retired from the Harrison Power Station as a control room operator. Harold was a member of the Fairmont ACACIA Lodge # 157 AF & AM and was Methodist by faith. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. where the funeral service will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Brian Plum presiding. Interment will follow in the Heavner Cemetery in Buckhannon, where Masonic Graveside Rites will be held. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Restaurant to open on Johnson Ave. for third time

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Subway on Johnson Avenue will be opening for the third time, according to a recent meeting of the Bridgeport Development Authority. During last week’s BDA meeting, Connect Bridgeport says it was announced that a Subway will be going in place on Johnson Avenue for the third time. This time, however, it will be going in exactly the same place as the last one.
WDTV

84-year-old graduates from West Virginia Wesleyan College

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - 84-year-old Heather Humphries finished her master’s degree at West Virginia Wesleyan College. She was honored at the college’s 131st commencement on May 7. Humphries said she was inspired to go back to school because of her personal writing goals. She said she had been...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
WDTV

Bridgeport Price Cutter catches fire, evacuated

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Price Cutter on E Main St. caught fire Friday evening, officials tell 5 News. According to Harrison County Emergency Services, the fire started at 6:54 p.m. A piece of equipment inside the building caught reportedly caught fire. EMS officials tell 5 News the blaze was “not very extensive,” though the building was evacuated.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Jenkins Subaru donates more than $26,000 to United Way

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jenkins Subaru is giving back to the community for their annual “Share the Love” event. The check was presented to the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties Thursday morning. Representatives from both companies gathered for a ceremony to honor the donation. Jenkins Subaru...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

City of Elkins explains why it took 8 years to demolish home

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Elkins explains why it took 8 years to demolish the charred remains of a home on Graham Street. When the home caught fire in 2014, officials said the owners of 201 Graham Street had stopped paying property taxes, and the house was placed on the list for that year’s tax-lien auction. The auctions are held each fall by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office on the steps of the county courthouse.
ELKINS, WV
WDTV

Gloria L. Nichols

Gloria L. Nichols, 87, of Stonewood, passed away peacefully at her home and woke up in the presence of the Lord on Sunday, May 8, 2022. She was born August 24, 1934, in Greenup, IL, a daughter of the late Euris “Rusty” Stirewalt and Lillie Maxine Brown Stirewalt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Nichols, on September 4, 1986. She was also preceded in death by her long-time companion, Terry Shaw, in 2001. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her three brothers, Max “Rusty” Stirewalt, Kirby Stirewalt, and Dana Stirewalt; her nephew Randy Stirewalt, and a great-niece, Moriah Holbert. Gloria was a graduate of R-W High School and the WV Business College. She had formerly worked at Empire National Bank and Meadow Gold Dairies. She and her husband Charlie owned and operated Nichols Accounting and Tax Service from 1970 – 1987. She had previously attended Christian Missionary Alliance. She enjoyed being in dance and exercise classes and collecting dolls. She and Charlie also enjoyed fishing and camping. Because Gloria had a great love for animals, she requested that memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Harrison County, PO Box 4397, Clarksburg, WV 26302. A Graveside Service will be held on at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport. Condolences to the Nichols Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com.
STONEWOOD, WV
WDTV

VIDEO: WVWC dedicates new solar array

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Wesleyan College and Pickering Energy Solutions dedicated a new solar array on Wednesday. The array is expected to provide about 11 percent of power to the campus. Pickering Energy Solutions, led by Dr. Charles Pickering, developed the project and will sell the produced power...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

VIDEO: Structure fire in Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Several fire crews responded to a working fire in Grafton Thursday afternoon. Crews responded to the structure fire at approximately 1:13 p.m. Thursday on Ross St. in Grafton, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities were not able to confirm if there were any exposures...
GRAFTON, WV
WDTV

Harold James Booth Jr.

Harold James Booth Jr., 96, of Mount Clare, passed away at the Salem Center on Thursday, May 12, 2022. He was born on May 31, 1925, in Clarksburg, WV, a son of the late Harold and Dorothy Matics Booth. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Norma Cochran Booth, who he wed on April 12, 1953. He is also survived by his children, Richard Booth, David Booth, Terry Booth, Thresia Brunetti, and Donna Booth and her partner Paul Portillo; grandchildren, James “Jimmy” Booth, Natalie Hall and her husband Stevie, Joseph “Joey” Brunetti, Tina Mumford and her husband Joel, Alisha Pinti, and Vincent Pinti; great-grandchildren, Stevie, James, and Anthony Hall, Grace, Lilly, and Eloise Mumford; sisters, Helen Williams and Shirley Strother and her husband John; Tommy Michel, who was like a son to him; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William Booth and his wife Evelyn, and Dewey Booth; sister, Mildred Booth; daughter-in-law, Anita “Kay” Booth; son-in-law, Joseph Brunetti; and brother-in-law, Don Willilams. Harold was a graduate of Roosevelt-Wilson High School. He was a United States Army Veteran having served during World War II. He was an electrician by trade having worked for Michel Incorporation. He was a member of the Meuse Argonne Post No. 573 VFW and the Masonic Lodge No.6 in Clarksburg. He was an avid reader and enjoyed watching westerns in his spare time. He loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and would often take his children on camping trips in their youth. He liked to travel to Ohio to visit his sister. A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens where full military honors will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy