Are there more trees or acres of forest in Indiana than there were a decade ago? A listener in Elkhart wanted to know. Not much has changed in the past decade — but the answer is still a little surprising. According to the U.S. Forest Service, from 2006 to 2019 the number of forest acres in Indiana went up slightly by 2 percent. But the number of individual trees went down by 6 percent.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO