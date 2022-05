“Bring your chickens to work day!” Kelly Ripa captioned the photo she posted to Instagram on Friday (May 6). In the pic, Kelly, 51, poses alongside her and Mark Consuelos’ three kids: Joaquin Consuelos, 19, Lola Consuelos, 20, and 24-year-old Michael Consuelos. The three “chickens” had brought their mother hen a bouquet, which could be part of “Bring Your Kids To Work Day” or that Mother’s Day in the U.S. is on Sunday. Either way, Kelly obviously appreciated the gesture from her family.

