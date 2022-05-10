Coleman County fire 90% contained Monday night after burning 1,552 acres

During Tuesday’s Brown County Fair Association board meeting, area volunteer fire departments were awarded with $6,880. The BCFA raised this money during the First Annual Bug Bash at the Brown County Fair Grounds. This goal for the Bug Bash, where members of the Fair Association prepared and sold crawfish...
2:00 pm Sunday Update - The Grissom Fire is an estimated 1,200 acres and 50% contained. A helicopter has been dropping water on smoke and hotspots interior to containment lines. Crews continue to construct fire line and patrol the area. Several firefighting airplanes have also been flying today. 8:00 am...
The Mills County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon:. On 05/12/2022 at approximately 2:00am Deputy Zach Sandlin attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling South on Hwy 183 out of Goldthwaite. The vehicle refused to stop even though Deputy Sandlins lights and siren were activated. The pursuit did not reach high speeds and averaged approximately 70mph. At one point the passenger of the suspect vehicle brandished a pistol out the window in an apparent attempt to scare away Deputy Sandlin. When this did not work, the passenger began shooting multiple rounds towards Deputy Sandlins patrol vehicle. Neither Deputy Sandlin or his vehicle were struck.
Brownsville police have released the identification of a man whose body was found near the Brownsville Toyota dealership this weekend on Sports Park Boulevard. The man has been identified as 59-year-old Hector Cerda, said investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department, Thursday afternoon. Employees at the car dealership...
The proceedings of the meeting will be as follows:. Item 1. Call the meeting to order. Item 2. Items to be withdrawn. Item 3. Introductions, Announcements and Recognitions. Item 4. The Board will consider approval of the minutes:. BMDD regular board meeting – April 19, 2022. Item 5. The...
(Seguin) – Two people were killed and two others injured following a head-on collision on State Highway 123 South. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers say the incident was reported just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday on 123, just south of Elm Creek. Killed in the crash was Christopher Lee...
Man died, 2 people seriously injured after multi-vehicle wreck on the Northwest Side (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. A man lost his life and two people received serious injuries following a wrong-way collision Sunday on the Northwest Side. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the 1100 block of Bandera Road, near Zachry Drive at 10:45 a.m. in response to a three-vehicle wreck [...]
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Police Department Street Crimes Detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of E. 22nd St. The detectives were accompanied by SWAT and K9 units.
When executing the search warrant, police discovers a cache of approximately 160 grams of methamphetamine and less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Six individuals were in the house when the SAPD arrived and all were arrested for the following:
David Gaitan - Man/Del CS PG 1 >=4 grams
MARSHALL, Texas - Drivers making their way through Harrison County need to be aware of a major closure set for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The Texas Department of Transportation is closing an entire section of Interstate 20 both eastbound and westbound. The closure will be from FM 450 to...
65-year-old William Dixon, Jr. and 57-year-old Lori Courtney dead, Freddie Brown, Jr. injured in a crash (Abilene, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 65-year-old William Dixon, Jr. and 57-year-old Lori Courtney, both from Las Cruces, New Mexico, as the victims who lost their lives and 43-year-old Freddie Brown, Jr., of Chicago, as the victim who suffered injuries following a traffic collision Monday afternoon in Abilene. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle wreck took place shortly after 4:00 p.m. at mile marker 292 on I-20 [...]
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver ran into an Abilene church’s building Wednesday evening, citing issues with the car’s pedal. Around 6:00 p.m. Monday, Abilene Police and Fire Departments were called out to St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic church, the same church where multiple people had been victim to a ‘random stabbing’ not two weeks earlier. […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a 34-year-old man dead, suspects are believed to have fled to Mexico. On May 5, at 11:56 p.m. the Hidalgo County Sheriffs’ Office (HCSO) deputies responded to the 1800 block of Chicago Street in rural Alton in reference to deadly conduct, according […]
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two Tyler women are dead and another is injured after a deadly crash that occurred Friday evening. A preliminary investigation by Texas DPS indicated that Angelina Coward, 55 of Tyler, and Nanette Harris, 79 of Tyler, were traveling west on SH 31, approximately 12 miles east of Tyler, in a […]
After six power plants went down unexpectedly Friday — and with hot weather expected across Texas this weekend — the Electric Reliability Council of Texas on Friday evening is asking consumers to conserve electricity through Sunday. Texans are asked to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or above...
SAN ANGELO — 16 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Monday.
San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 16 arrests on Monday including the following:
Veronica Perez was jailed for COMM aggravated assault…
23-year-old Kyra Richardson dead after a two-vehicle accident in Dallas (Dallas, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 23-year-old Kyra Richardson as the woman who lost her life following a traffic collision early Saturday morning in Dallas. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place just after 2:30 a.m. on the President George Bush Turnpike near Midway Road [...]
Tommy Greer, 82, of Zephyr, Texas died peacefully at home Thursday morning, May 12, 2022. Visitation with family will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM, Sunday, May 15, 2022 at the Heartland Funeral Home. The Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM, Monday, May 16, 2022 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow in the Zephyr Cemetery.
Comments / 0