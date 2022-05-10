Coleman County fire 90% contained Monday night after burning 1,552 acres

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon:. On 05/12/2022 at approximately 2:00am Deputy Zach Sandlin attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling South on Hwy 183 out of Goldthwaite. The vehicle refused to stop even though Deputy Sandlins lights and siren were activated. The pursuit did not reach high speeds and averaged approximately 70mph. At one point the passenger of the suspect vehicle brandished a pistol out the window in an apparent attempt to scare away Deputy Sandlin. When this did not work, the passenger began shooting multiple rounds towards Deputy Sandlins patrol vehicle. Neither Deputy Sandlin or his vehicle were struck.

MILLS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO