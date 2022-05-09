ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sealy, TX

Pedestrian Fatality On Hwy 36

austincountynewsonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a developing story but, the information that we have been able to gather so far is that a 95 year old male was...

austincountynewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
East Texas News

Updated 4:35 p.m. - Breaking - Robbery at Naskila Gaming

A man is in custody after a robbery led police on a chase this morning. The call came into the Alabama-Coushatta Police Department at 5:58. a.m. and they were on the scene one minute later. They entered the. parking lot to find a man, identified as Marquel Fitzgerald, 34, of.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Heavy police presence in the Creekside Subdivision

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- A victim was robbed of her purse while at the Rob Fleming Aquatic Center in the 6535 block of Creekside Forest Drive. The stolen credit card was quickly used at the Walmart nearby. Victim could not provide suspect information but stated the suspect may have fled in a white van.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Sealy, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KHOU

2 suspects still on the run following chase with deputies

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One suspect is in custody and two more are still on the run following a chase with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The chase began around 11 a.m. Thursday near the 7000 block of Fondren. Deputies say the chase started as an attempted traffic stop.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Manhunt underway for dangerous inmate who escaped near Centerville

(The Center Square) – A manhunt is underway for a dangerous inmate who escaped near Centerville, roughly 40 minutes north of Huntsville. The inmate reportedly stabbed a correctional officer after he stole a Texas Department of Criminal Justice transport bus Thursday afternoon, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office says.
CENTERVILLE, TX
Washington Examiner

Texas inmate at large after stabbing driver and escaping prison bus

An inmate is on the loose after stabbing a prison bus driver and leaving the scene on foot on Thursday. Gonzalo Lopez, 46, escaped from his shackles while on a bus to Huntsville, Texas, with 15 other inmates, according to prison officials. A bus driver picked them up from a...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Alabama-Coushatta casino robbed, suspect captured in Houston

Houston area media outlets are reporting that a suspect has been captured after robbing the Alabama-Coushatta Indian Tribe’s Naskila Gaming Casino between Woodville and Livingston. The crime reportedly occurred shortly before 6:00 Friday morning at the facility, located at the Indian Reservation off of Highway 190. Following the robbery,...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatality#Accident#Dps
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CAPITAL MURDER INMATE TAKES OVER PRISIONER BUS AND ESCAPES

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is searching for an escaped inmate in Leon County. 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez was able to get out of his shackles and get into the driver compartment. He then stabbed a correctional officer that was driving the bus causing the bus to crash. He then escaped, and the other inmates on the bus are accounted for and transported to Huntsville with a police escort. TDCJ, OIG, and multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for the inmate near Highway 7 westbound in Leon County approximately 1.5 miles from Interstate 45. Lopez is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County. If you spot Lopez, immediately contact 911 and do not approach him. Highway 7 between Marquez and Centerville is closed. Lopez was being transported from the Hughes Unit in Gatesville to Huntsville for medical reasons.
LEON COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MOTORCYCLIST CRITICAL AFTER I-45 CRASH

A male in his 50s was southbound on I-45 feeder south of Sawdust/Rayford and according to witnesses weaving in and out of traffic close to 6 pm Tuesday. Witnesses say they believe he hit the curb and then a post along the feeder which ripped him from the bike. The motorcycle continued down the feeder for at least 100 feet. The male who was wearing a full helmet and a vest with blue jeans was transported in critical condition to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox26houston.com

Unresponsive toddler pulled from neighborhood pool in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas - An unresponsive toddler was pulled from a neighborhood pool in Cypress on Tuesday night. According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, the call came in around 8:45 p.m. at 8900 Windhaven Lake Drive in the Windhaven subdivision. Officials said a pool maintenance person pulled the toddler, who is...
CYPRESS, TX
ntvhoustonnews.com

Three people shot in Brookshire

BROOKSHIRE – Police are investigating after three people were shot in Brookshire Tuesday night. The incident happened in the 3700 block of Fourth Street. All three victims were transported to the hospital where one of the patients is reportedly in critical condition. Brookshire Police Department is investigating to determine...
BROOKSHIRE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy