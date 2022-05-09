Putnam County April 2022 new businesses

New York Life leads Million Dollar Round Table for the 67th consecutive year. COOKEVILLE – Andrea V. Burckhard, an agent for New York Life in Cookeville, has earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) for 2022. Achieving membership in MDRT is a distinguishing life insurance career milestone, attained only by those who have demonstrated superior professional knowledge, experience, sales excellence and client service. MDRT membership represents the top life insurance and financial service professionals worldwide. MDRT is an international, independent association of the world’s best life insurance and financial services professionals. In addition, this is the 64th consecutive year that New York Life has dominated the MDRT in the United States.
