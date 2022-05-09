Putnam County April 2022 new businesses

WHITE COUNTY – White County Middle School students will get a leg up on their financial futures with the ideas of teacher Marsha Jackson and an Insuring Success grant. “We are starting a financial literacy class in my classroom,” Jackson said. “It is all about budgeting. It is all about learning money, so we are needing calculators. We are needing some of the fake money…coins and dollars in fives, tens and twenties. We are wanting to purchase a finance literacy workbook for each child to be able to work on their own with.”

