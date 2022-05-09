ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, TN

Putnam County April 2022 new businesses

By UCBJ Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOOKEVILLE – The following is a list of...

How business friendly are the Cookeville council candidates?

COOKEVILLE – How important is it to have a city council that is business friendly? For those who own businesses or wish to start a new one, it is very important, and the Upper Cumberland Business Journal wants to let its readers know just where the candidates stand. The...
COOKEVILLE, TN
UC Traffic Advisories May 12-18

UPPER CUMBERLAND – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and several local governments have significant highway construction going on throughout the Upper Cumberland region that will drastically impact travelers. The following are the traffic advisories for construction throughout the Upper Cumberland for May 12-18 listed by county and an estimated completion date.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
CityScape presents event to keep Cream City sign operating

COOKEVILLE – CityScape is kicking off summer with students and the community with its first Cream City Ice Cream Summer Spectacular event to raise funds and keep the Cream City sign fully operating. On Wednesday, May 25, the event will be held from 3:30 to 7 p.m. on West Broad Street in front of Cream City Ice Cream.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Local
Tennessee Business
Putnam County, TN
Government
City
Cookeville, TN
Putnam County, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Putnam County, TN
White County students learn X’s & O’s of finance

WHITE COUNTY – White County Middle School students will get a leg up on their financial futures with the ideas of teacher Marsha Jackson and an Insuring Success grant. “We are starting a financial literacy class in my classroom,” Jackson said. “It is all about budgeting. It is all about learning money, so we are needing calculators. We are needing some of the fake money…coins and dollars in fives, tens and twenties. We are wanting to purchase a finance literacy workbook for each child to be able to work on their own with.”
WHITE COUNTY, TN
Newsmaker: Outside influence in Wilson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – All day long, News 2 is taking a look at the ways investment in Middle Tennessee is being accompanied by an outside influence. For more on the impact of companies on Wilson County, Mayor Randall Hutto joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Goodman Brings Caring Transitions to Crossville

CROSSVILLE – When Louise Goodman went to visit her mother eight years ago, what started as a month-long visit quickly turned into a nightmare. When her mother passed away suddenly, not only was Goodman faced with the unexpected task of managing her estate, but she was also stuck in a gated senior-living community without the permissions for visitors or resources to help her clear out her mother’s home.
CROSSVILLE, TN
￼UCDD invites organizations to apply for TN Arts Commission’s Arts Build Communities grants

UPPER CUMBERLAND – Upper Cumberland nonprofit organizations may now apply for the Tennessee Arts Commission’s Arts Build Communities (ABC) grants for art projects that broaden access to arts experiences, address community quality of life issues through the arts, or enhance the sustainability of asset-based cultural enterprises. The Upper Cumberland.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Averitt honors Tilley for 20 years of service

COOKEVILLE – Averitt Express recently honored associate Marla Tilley of Rickman for 20 years of service. She is now among the more than 1,300 active Averitt associates who are members of the company’s “Over 20 Team,” an exclusive group of associates who have served 20 or more years with Averitt.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Crossville Council Approves First Reading Of Alcohol Ordinance

The Crossville City Council passed an ordinance on first reading that would allow alcohol to be served on city property. Mayor James Mayberry said the permit-based process would operate through the city’s Beer Board. “We’re getting a lot of activity downtown at our amphitheater, concert series and so on...
CROSSVILLE, TN
Economy
Politics
Delays in processing disability applications impose “significant hardships” in Tennessee

A longstanding backlog in the processing of disability benefits applications from people who are too sick to work has surpassed 1.1 million people nationally — a 27% increase from pre-pandemic levels two years ago and a level not seen in more than a decade. In Tennessee, the number of people waiting to see if their […] The post Delays in processing disability applications impose “significant hardships” in Tennessee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
County property reappraisals leave residents in disbelief

After receiving their latest county property reappraisal, it was a feeling far beyond sticker shock experienced by many county property owners. Some residents were hit with disbelief when the numbers were revealed. Many were left wondering, “Can I still afford to live in Smith County?”. A newly married...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
Burckhard named member of Million Dollar Round Table

New York Life leads Million Dollar Round Table for the 67th consecutive year. COOKEVILLE – Andrea V. Burckhard, an agent for New York Life in Cookeville, has earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) for 2022. Achieving membership in MDRT is a distinguishing life insurance career milestone, attained only by those who have demonstrated superior professional knowledge, experience, sales excellence and client service. MDRT membership represents the top life insurance and financial service professionals worldwide. MDRT is an international, independent association of the world’s best life insurance and financial services professionals. In addition, this is the 64th consecutive year that New York Life has dominated the MDRT in the United States.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Tour the Upper Cumberland celebrates National Travel & Tourism Week

COOKEVILLE – Tour the Upper Cumberland recently celebrated U.S. Travel’s National Travel & Tourism Week (NTTW), May 1-7, 2022. Under new ownership since January, the regional bus tour company has been working to build relationships regionally and statewide. Participating in NTTW offered the opportunity to continue those efforts...
TENNESSEE STATE
$25 million grant launches program for those in need

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A $25 million grant awarded by the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) will help the STRONG Accountable Care Community (AC) launch a new program focused on providing resources to Northeast Tennessee families. The STRONG Families Northeast Tennessee program will aim to help 1,000 low-income families reach financial independence over […]
TENNESSEE STATE

