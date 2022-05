One person died Wednesday evening as a result of a three-vehicle crash that took place in the midst of downed power lines on Interstate 90. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday. A 2021 Chevrolet Hatchback operated by Diego Alvaro Campos, 37, of Chile was eastbound on I-90 and stopped to avoid hitting wires from the power lines, which had come down as a result of high winds during severe and wet weather conditions. A 2019 Freightliner Cascadia semi operated by Jaskaran Singh, 26, of Ottawa, Canada then collided with the Chevrolet.

WORTHINGTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO