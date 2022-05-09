ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, TN

UCEMC notice of directors to be elected

smithcountyinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn accordance with Article IV, Section 4.05 of the Bylaws of the Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation, hereinafter called “cooperative,” notice is given of three impending vacancies on the Cooperative’s Board of Directors due to expiring terms of three incumbent directors. One directorate term will expire...

smithcountyinsider.com

smithcountyinsider.com

Public meeting set to revise Center Hill Water Control Manual

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is holding a public meeting 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the Smith County Agricultural Center in Carthage, Tennessee, to discuss the revision of the 1998 Center Hill Dam and Reservoir Water Control Manual. The water control manual includes...
CARTHAGE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Judge upholds suit against Williamson County Commission

A judge is allowing a lawsuit against the Williamson County Commission from a conservation group to proceed on the grounds the group has standing to represent the interests of residents in preserving historically significant land from development.  The Vaughn Road property belonging to the late Alice Hooker, a well-known civic figure in the county, has […] The post Judge upholds suit against Williamson County Commission appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
carthagecourier.com

County property reappraisals leave residents in disbelief

After receiving their latest county property reappraisal, it was a feeling far beyond sticker shock experienced by many county property owners. Some residents were hit with disbelief when the numbers were revealed. Many were left wondering, “Can I still afford to live in Smith County?”. A newly married...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Attorney Confirms Contract To Reopen Cumberland River Hospital In The Works

A group of individuals is currently negotiating a contract to reopen the Cumberland River Hospital. Attorney William Birdwell, who represents the party, gave a report to the Celina Board of Aldermen Tuesday night. “We want to reassure everyone that this is a real effort that is underway,” Birdwell said. “We...
CELINA, TN
Overton County News

Garrett re-elected Sheriff, Looper holds on to County Clerk’s office

With no Democrat or Independent challenger in the August 4 County General Election, John Garrett was effectively re-elected for a third 4-year term as Sheriff last Tuesday. Garrett was opposed by two Republican challengers in the Tuesday, May 3 Overton County Primary Elections, and defeated both Shane Barlow and Marty Philpot with 1,508 votes (52%) to their combined 1,390. Barlow garnered 783 votes, and won the Hilham precinct (144 votes to Garrett’s 118), and Philpot received 607 votes.
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Dunaway To Determine If Allegations Against Looper Are Criminal

District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway is investigating if allegations made against Overton County Clerk Victoria Looper are criminal. The State Comptroller’s Office released an investigation on Looper in April finding that she altered vehicle titles for personal loans. Dunaway said the findings are currently under review. “That’s the thought...
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Walker: Cookeville Growth Indicates Need To Explore Zoning Updates

Is it time for Cookeville to consider updating its zoning standards and requirements?. That’s a question Council Member Eric Walker would like to explore. He said that the recent discussions about rezoning Lovelady Road have brought these debates to light. “Anytime you have a large development like this come...
COOKEVILLE, TN
WSMV

Fiberon to build 500,000 square foot facility in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fiberon, a leading manufacturer of outdoor living products, broke ground on a new manufacturing facility on Tuesday, Columbia officials announced. The facility is expected to be at least 500,000 square feet and will create more than 300 full-time jobs over the next five years. During the...
COLUMBIA, TN
themoorecountynews.com

Big changes in Administration for Moore County Schools

At the end of this school year, there will be a new principal and vice principal for Lynchburg Elementary School. Principal Melissa Eslick, who has served in her role at the school for the past eight years, will be transitioning to the Supervisor of Teaching and Learning for the Moore County School District. The position has become available with the retirement of Mr. Danny Mooney, who has served in this role for the past 11 years. Mooney has spent 38 years in education and has been an administrator in Moore County for the past 20 years. Mr. Mooney has served as assistant principal and principal at Lynchburg Elementary School and principal of Moore County High School. Moore County Superintendent Chad Moorehead shared that Mr. Mooney has had a positive impact on student learning at the many levels he has served in Moore County Schools.
MOORE COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Tennessee Tech Foundation Board welcomes three new members

COOKEVILLE – The Tennessee Tech University Foundation Board of Directors recently appointed three new members: Alfonzo Alexander, Nathan Burton and Amy New. “The Foundation Board is comprised of distinguished Tech alumni and friends who have shown a continued interest in the university and the advancement of higher education,” said Kevin Braswell, Vice President for University Advancement and Executive Director and Secretary of the Foundation Board of Directors. “All three new board members are deeply committed to the university’s success and are illustrative of the quality education Tech provides.”
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Illegal Glock switches found across Tennessee

The “Tracks of Time” is a sculpture made from the original railroad tracks that once ran the length of Bruce Street. Groups offering relief money for those affected by Sevier County fires. Updated: 10 hours ago. The Great Smoky Mountains Association of Realtors and Tennessee Realtors are working...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Biz Foundry Celebrates New Sparta Location Thursday

The Biz Foundry will officially celebrate the opening of a new Sparta office at a ribbon cutting Thursday. President Jeff Brown said the new location marks the third in the region that provides entrepreneurs office space as they try to start a company. “We’re charged with developing the entrepreneurial ecosystem...
SPARTA, TN
Nashville Scene

LGBT Chamber CEO Joe Woolley Pushed Out

Nashville LGBT Chamber CEO Joe Woolley was fired last week, with his last day Friday. “After many months of unresolved personal and professional conflict with the board, and especially the executive committee about the operation and direction of the organization, it has become clear that we are not aligned and the Board has voted to dismiss me,” Woolley writes in an email to chamber members.
NASHVILLE, TN

