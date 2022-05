The 12:00 P.M. noon ceremony will be for all undergraduate and graduate students in:. College of Humanities, Education, and Social Sciences. Due to potential severe weather in the Hammond area on Sat., May 14, Purdue University Northwest is moving its Spring 2022 Commencement Ceremony to Sunday, May 15, at Noon CDT. The day-of commencement schedule will remain the same, as outlined on this page.

HAMMOND, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO