ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger visits Augusta to talk election integrity

By Deirnesa Jefferson
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j5ojX_0fYQyKfu00

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spoke to the Augusta Rotary Club about election integrity ahead of the May 24 primary.

He said changes made as a result of the controversial Election Integrity Act also known as Senate Bill 202 will make this year’s election run more smoothly and accurately.

“Number one we begin the process of scanning the absentee ballots sooner so that we can begin the tabulation on election night to get the results out sooner for voters,” Raffensperger said.

Raffensperger said they’ve already seen a record turnout for early voting and they’re ready to handle large numbers for the primary and general election.

Augusta area podcasts to put on your radar

“We feel like they’re in good shape and the advantage of adding an additional day of early voting now allows the county to space people out because we are having record turnout,” Raffensperger said.

He also said during the primary they will be monitoring the line time through an app at precincts to make sure lines are shorter than one hour for election day.

“Any lines that are longer than an hour then we’re going to come back to the county and say we noticed that this happened here, and they will either have to bus the precinct in half or add additional equipment. So that’s really important to get that right for the primary because we’ll be rolling into the fall election next, and we want to make sure that we have short lines.”

Raffensperger is running for re-election for Georgia Secretary of State.

He is on the ballot in the Republican primary up against US Representative Jody Hice on May 24.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Augusta teens blowing up on TikTok for “herping”

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Two Augusta teens are making headlines by doing something kids used to do all the time- going outside. The boys spend most of their free time herping— and are getting noticed on TikTok for it. Between the two of them, Tim Holland and Ro Smith have nearly half a million followers and […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Missing Richmond county woman located

#Update | May 9, 2022 (WJBF) – According to RCSO, Titiayana Frazier has been located. AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person. Investigators say Titiayana Frazier was last seen on Drayton Drive at about midnight on Sunday, May 8, wearing a purple shirt, black and white pajama […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Elections
Augusta, GA
Government
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Augusta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Government
TheAtlantaVoice

Stacey Abrams receives endorsement from Black-women led PAC

Wednesday morning, Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams received an endorsement from Higher Heights for America. Higher Heights is the only political action committee exclusively dedicated to electing more progressive Black women at the federal and statewide levels. Abrams hosted an intimate conversation over brunch at Nouveau, a Black-owned restaurant in Jonesboro, which focused on voting rights, […] The post Stacey Abrams receives endorsement from Black-women led PAC appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
JONESBORO, GA
Florida Phoenix

A few glitches raise eyebrows in record-setting Georgia early voting

Quality Journalism for Critical Times This story was updated May 10 at 8:10 a.m. to include voting totals through the end of May 9. Camden County voter Beth Miller received error messages several times last week when she tried to pull up a sample Democratic ballot on the Georgia Secretary of State’s official website. Many Georgians, from the coastal county of […] The post A few glitches raise eyebrows in record-setting Georgia early voting appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jody Hice
Person
Brad Raffensperger
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Primary Election#Ga#The Augusta Rotary Club#Senate
WJBF

AUDIO: Vicky White called 911 before crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Casey White and Vicky White led police on a chase that ended abruptly in a crash, leaving Vicky with a gunshot wound and Casey with non-life threatening injuries. Evansville Central Dispatch released the audio recording of Vicky White’s 911 call she made as they tried to escape during the pursuit. That […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WJBF

UPDATE: One man wanted for aggravated assault, one woman wanted for questioning in D’Antignac Street investigation

UPDATE: 05/10/2022, 1:50 P.M. – One man is wanted for aggravated assault while one woman is wanted for questioning by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, Dante Marquis Phillips, 27, is wanted for Aggravated Assault while Tybria Capreshia Jennings, 26, is wanted for questioning. Authorities say Phillips has active warrants on file for […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WJBF

Pedestrian dies after hit & run, suspect arrested

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night. Authorities say the incident happened on the 900 block of Walton Way. The victim is identified as Randolf Brinson, 62, of Augusta. He died at the scene. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 26-year old Tyquavious Euvell Walker […]
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WJBF

Seven people charged in Augusta-area drug trafficking operation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Seven people in the Augusta area have been indicted on charges related to a major methamphetamine-trafficking organization and blamed for at least one overdose death. Operation Wheat Fields dates back to early 2018 and includes allegations of trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana, along with multiple firearms charges, said […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Fugitive inmate captured after manhunt, ex-jail officer dead

Authorities say a former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. Authorities say the two fugitives were caught Monday in Evansville, Indiana, after U.S. Marshals pursued their vehicle and then crashed into […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WJBF

WJBF

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy