ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texas Medical Center provides final COVID-19 update after 2 years

By Mycah Hatfield
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ouCUM_0fYQuWas00

After two years, the Texas Medical Center announced they provided their final COVID-19 data update on the dashboard on Monday.

"With advancements in treatment and the successes in vaccination, we are now able to effectively manage with the virus in our community. On Monday, May 9, TMC will publish a final set of dashboards to conclude this collective effort. We thank all of the teams across the TMC member institutions who have been supplying this data for over two years," TMC said on their website.

In the last data set, TMC reported an average of 645 new cases being reported daily during the week of May 2 compared to 377 the previous week. Daily hospitalizations were down to 59 cases from 62 the previous week.

"I don't think that anyone is ready to raise the flag (saying) we have conquered. We are done. (Or) this is over." Roberta Schwartz, who serves as the executive vice president of Houston Methodist Hospital, said. "What I would say to you is that we are in a lull right now. There aren't a lot of people watching a dashboard when you are in a period of stable times."

The combined positivity rate for Houston and Harris County is 5%.

"The reason that some of the efforts are being geared toward other things is that we are seeing lower severity of illness, lower hospitalizations and deaths at this time," Dr. Ericka Brown, the interim local health authority with Harris County Public Health, said. "We believe for our state or our county I hate to use the word relax but we can decrease some of our efforts."

Brown said they are still seeing people seeking tests at their locations and vaccines. She said many of the people who want the shot was hesitant at first and wanted to see how others faired.

She credits the vaccinations for lower hospitalization rates, manageable numbers of positive cases, and big events, like the Houston Rodeo, not causing a spike in the community.

"We did not see a spike for the rodeo, and we are very, very excited about that," Brown said. "I can't stress enough, I know I keep saying it, it had a lot to do with our vaccination rates and the efforts that everyone put in place to keep our community safe."

But despite what might seem like a big step by the TMC to stop updating their COVID dashboards, Schwartz said the virus is not to the point of being thought of as other common illnesses.

"The one thing I've learned about COVID, is to try not to completely predict based on what is happening today, what is happening next month," Schwartz said. "It is every time I think we are going to be quiet until the fall, there is a new surge or a new variant. I don't think we are in the state yet where we have a flu season or we don't have a flu season."

Those hoping to continue monitoring numbers for Houston and Harris County can track the latest on their combined dashboard .

Comments / 2

Related
thekatynews.com

Houston Methodist West Hospital Breaks Ground On Next Phase Of Campus Expansion; Announces New Fulshear Location

Houston Methodist is expanding services on its West campus and across Katy. Houston Methodist West Hospital has launched the next phase of its master plan, anticipating the health care needs of the rapidly growing Katy and West Houston community. The $65 million expansion project includes a 150,000-square-foot, six-story medical office...
FULSHEAR, TX
CBS Austin

Texas woman issues warning after botched microblading procedure

HOUSTON, Texas - A Texas woman is raising eyebrows after her eyebrow procedure went wrong. Crystal Weinstock of Richmond, outside of Houston, is speaking out and warning others following her “beyond embarrassing” microblading experience. On a Facebook post, Crystal shared she had gone to get her eyebrows microbladed...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Houston, TX
Vaccines
State
Texas State
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Vaccines
Houston, TX
Coronavirus
Harris County, TX
Health
thekatynews.com

YMCA of Greater Houston Welcomes Applications for over 700 Seasonal and Permanent Positions across Greater Houston

Organization prepares for a fun-filled summer with exciting job opportunities at all YMCA locations. The YMCA of Greater Houston is excited to welcome new and returning seasonal and part-time employees to the YMCA family. The organization is looking to fill over 700 positions this summer across all locations in the Greater Houston area.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Stress#Houston Rodeo#The Texas Medical Center#Tmc
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY JUDGE KEOUGH POSTS WARNING SIGN FOR CRIMINALS ENTERING MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough has erected a sign using his campaign funds to warn criminals coming into Montgomery County that Montgomery County Prosecutes. Every week several criminals who have open warrants from Harris County are arrested in Montgomery County. Just in the past ten days over twenty arrests were for warrants out of Harris County. Some of those also involved new charges in Montgomery County. On April 5th, 2022, Oak Ridge and Shenandoah pursued a carjacking suspect. He drove south on I-45 to Spring Creek Turn-around under I-45 where he gave up. During the arrest, he asked the officers if he would get a PR Bond. It was then he learned that Harris County was across the creek and he was in Montgomery County at which time tears began to flow. Jacoby Devante Smith. 17, of Houston, remains in the Montgomery County Jail with three aggravated robbery charges and one unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge. He is being held with no bond. He was also facing charges in Harris County for having a weapon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. For that, his bond had been set at $15 and $2500. He is due back in court on May 31, 2022. Judge Keough said he wants to get the message to criminals entering the county that Montgomery County does prosecute.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Click2Houston.com

Construction crew discovers skeletal remains underneath floorboards of northeast Houston home, police say

HOUSTON – A remodeling crew found skeletal remains underneath the floorboards of a home in northeast Houston Thursday, Houston police said. Investigators are awaiting autopsy results on the skeletal remains, found at 5701 Rietta Street. The victim’s identity, gender and cause of death are pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
HOUSTON, TX
DFW Community News

More Texas school districts move to four-day week amid teacher shortage

CHICO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Friday was one of the last days some students will be in school, not just this school year, but maybe for every year going forward. More Texas school districts are changing their schedules next year to four-day weeks, seeing it as a way to retain overworked staff and possibly attract new talent in the midst of a teacher shortage.
CBS DFW

Pediatricians warn against unsafe formula alternatives amid shortage

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Pediatricians are warning parents about resorting to unsafe alternatives to baby formula as the shortage continues to cause panic.Parents say they are driving to dozens of stores and still can't find the formula they need to feed their baby. As their desperation grows, so does misinformation circulating online."I would caution parents away from Facebook groups or social media groups, because while the advice is well meaning, it may not be scientifically sound," said Dr. Rina Sanghavi, a pediatric gastroenterologist at UT Southwestern Children's Health Dallas.A recipe for homemade baby formula from 1960 is being widely shared on...
DALLAS, TX
cw39.com

Gas prices over $4 in Houston; tips for drivers

HOUSTON (KIAH) — According to AAA Texas, it’s been weeks since gas prices began to rise and Houstonians are paying nearly double at the pump. As gas prices continue to rise, AAA says that’s mostly due to the price of crude oil. The cost of a barrel of crude oil is more than $100.
HOUSTON, TX
Newswise

Adolescent and young adult leukemia survivors have shorter life span compared to those who have never had cancer

Newswise — HOUSTON ― Researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have discovered that adolescent and young adult (AYA) cancer survivors of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML) have reduced long-term survival rates compared to their peers without cancer. The study also found inferior long-term mortality outcomes persist as far out as three decades into survivorship.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
127K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy