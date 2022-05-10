ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Pelosi: Buying Russian oil funds invasion of Ukraine

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZFGLW_0fYQmRtZ00

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made energy independence more important than ever during a climate conference in South Florida on Monday.

Pelosi said during the opening session of the Aspen Ideas: Climate 2022 in Miami Beach that the House has already passed legislation to combat climate change, and they continue to work with the Senate to gain bipartisan support.

“We have all the reason in the world to do this," Pelosi said. "It’s hard to understand why there are obstacles to it.”

Pelosi, who visited Ukraine earlier this month, said climate change has always been an issue of health , economics and security, and she pointed out that nations that have bought oil from Russia, including the U.S. and some European countries, have effectively funded the attack on Ukraine.

“The fact is that people can’t get away with that kind of behavior, and they cannot be financed in doing it by our dependence on fossil fuels in their country," Pelosi said.

The city of Miami Beach and the Aspen Institute are hosting the conference this week at the New World Center and Miami Beach Convention Center. This event features inside and outdoor stages, breakout and roundtable sessions, tours of local and historic resilience points of interest, as well as fashion, food, art and music activities.

Besides Pelosi, Monday's opening event also featured NBC's “Today” weatherman Al Roker discussing how climate change has affected reporting the weather over the past five decades. Climate experts John Doerr and Ryan Panchadsaram also laid out a blueprint for saving the planet.

The event runs through Thursday, focusing on topics like strengthening communities, deploying private investment, making and using clean energy and using the Earth itself to fight climate change.

The Aspen Institute is an international nonprofit organization with the stated aim of realizing a free, just and equitable society through seminars, policy programs, conferences and leadership development initiatives.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Business
Local
Florida Industry
Miami Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Al Roker
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Nonprofit Organization#Climate Change#Russian#House#Senate#European#The Aspen Institute#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘full-fledged nuclear war’ with NATO

Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev warned on Thursday that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) continued support of Ukraine against Russian invasion forces raises the risk of the conflict “turning into a full-fledged nuclear war.”. In a post on the Telegram app, Medvedev accused...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
ABC News

ABC News

641K+
Followers
152K+
Post
348M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy