MOUNT VERNON – Swimming lessons will not be available at the City’s Hiawatha Water Park this year. A severe shortage of lifeguards has necessitated the cutback. “The lifeguard shortage is not just a statewide phenomenon but something that’s taking place on a nationwide level. Having a lack of lifeguards is something that every community pool is struggling with, so we are not alone,” said Mayor Matt Starr.

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO