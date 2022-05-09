Critique the Community

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For the next live critique, we want to see your favorite animal photos. As always, each...

Fstoppers

Are You Collaborating Correctly?

It can be frustrating when, as a new photographer, you want to work with models. You put your little ad up on Facebook and… nothing. What do you do?. Photography is a collaborative act. This collaboration occurs between a photographer and the subject they photograph. All photographers work collaboratively in some sense. Yes, even the lone landscape photographers who don’t work with any other person, because if you consider the image, then there is a dialogue between the photos you make and the viewer. So, in that way, there is a collaboration. Or, for example, with the equipment you use. Someone else made it, and you’re using it, so that’s a collaboration too.
Fstoppers

Helpful Tips for Better Landscape Photo Compositions

One of the trickiest aspects of landscape photography is that you do not get any control over the physical location of the elements in the frame, and as such, a lot of photographers experience difficulties with compositions. If that is something you struggle with, check out this awesome video tutorial that will show you some helpful tips for improving your landscape image compositions.
Fstoppers

3 Filters This Photographer Brings to Every Shoot

Filters can feel like unimportant and superfluous purchases at times, but they have the power to make a big difference. Some are necessities to get the shot you have in mind and others are stylistic choices. Here are three one photographer uses constantly. I have used filters on my lenses...
Fstoppers

The Importance of Flexibility in Landscape Photography

When it comes to landscape photography, planning can make a huge difference in your ability to come home with the exact image you have been dreaming of, but almost paradoxically, you need to be able to remain flexible as well. This great video discusses why being willing to change plans on the fly can benefit your work.
Fstoppers

Is This Affordable 35mm Lens a Good Alternative?

A 35mm lens with a wide aperture has long been one of the most popular options for both photography and filmmaking, offering a wide but relatively neutral focal length that can cover everything from portraits to landscapes. There are a lot of 35mm lenses available to choose from, and this excellent video review takes a look at one of the most affordable options, the Viltrox 35mm f/1.8 AF.
Fstoppers

More Experiments with ITR

Hi Kyle, with these types of images it is always helpful to include the number of images used in the final image. An indication of averaged opacity also helps, as this can be significant. Due to the level of detail, I suspect in this image only a few images were...
TechCrunch

YouTube is testing a memberships gifting feature with select creators

With Memberships Gifting, a creator’s channel members can buy a set number of channel memberships in a single purchase that YouTube will then gift out to other viewers in a creator’s live stream. Viewers who receive a gift membership will get one month of access to a creator’s channel membership. Users need to opt-in to be able to receive gifted memberships on a channel by clicking “Allow Gifts” on a gift membership announcement that appears in the live chat when someone has purchased gift memberships.
Digital Camera World

Download Instagram stories: an easy guide

If you've been wondering how to download an Instagram story and save it onto your phone to keep, we're here to show you!. There are plenty of reasons why you'd want to do this – maybe you've seen an amazing video from your favourite photographer, an inspirational location to save for later, or you just want to record a memory. Maybe you're building a shrine for your favourite crush. If it's the latter, no judgement.
