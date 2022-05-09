ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hazard Notification System (HANS) for Volcanoes

U.S. Geological Survey
 2 days ago

GREAT SITKIN VOLCANO (VNUM #311120) 52°4'35" N 176°6'39" W, Summit Elevation 5709 ft (1740 m) No significant seismic activity was detected over the last day. Elevated surface temperatures were observed in satellite views which is consistent with lava effusion. It is possible that new explosive activity could occur with little or...

volcanoes.usgs.gov

Comments / 0

Related
sciencealert.com

Record-Breaking Earthquake Swarm Hits Antarctica as Sleeping Volcano Awakens

A long-dormant underwater volcano near Antarctica has woken up, triggering a swarm of 85,000 earthquakes. The swarm, which began in August 2020 and subsided by November of that year, is the strongest earthquake activity ever recorded in the region. And the quakes were likely caused by a "finger" of hot magma poking into the crust, new research finds.
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous Volcano On The Planet

It has been centuries since a volcano killed a large number of people. The sole exception is the Nevado del Ruiz, Colombia eruption in 1985. The most well-known deadly eruption remains Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. Archaeologists continue to examine the city of Pompeii and have found hundreds of bodies of people who died in […]
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
CNET

Scientists Spot Bizarre 'Yellow Brick Road' in Pacific Ocean

The path to the Emerald City might travel along the ocean's bottom. The crew of the Exploration Vessel Nautilus caught sight of a strange-looking formation while studying an area called Liliʻuokalani Ridge in the Papahānaumokuakea Marine National Monument in the Pacific Ocean. The feature resembles a road paved...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcano#Hans#Explosions#Notification System#Edu#Vnum
Interesting Engineering

China's Tianwen-1 just uncovered evidence of ancient liquid water on Mars

Mars, the smaller, redder, and colder cousin of Earth, most probably had a wet history. Scientists have long hypothesized that, with liquid water flowing on its surface for more than a billion years, Mars formerly had oceans, continents, and a dense atmosphere. And new data and observations are uncovering more about its fascinating past while also raising new questions about the tantalizing possibility of life on Mars.
ASTRONOMY
Science News

50 years ago, scientists had hints of a planet beyond Pluto

Cometary evidence of a planet beyond Pluto — Science News, May 6, 1972. There have been suggestions that our solar system might have a tenth planet…. In the April Publications of the Astronomical Society of the Pacific, a mathematician … presents what he says is “some very interesting evidence of a planet beyond Pluto.” The evidence comes from calculations of the orbit of Halley’s comet.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

The mantle structure below petit-spot volcanoes

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 110 (2022) Cite this article. Petit-spot volcanoes provide a unique opportunity to directly examine the structure and geochemical composition of the lithospheric and asthenospheric mantle beneath the subducting oceanic crust. Currently, petit-spot volcanos-formed in response to the flexure of subducting oceanic plates-are known to exist off the Japan, Java, Chile and Mariana trenches, however, the difficulties associated with detecting them leaves the possibility that they may be more widespread along outer rise of plates. Investigation of the lavas and xenolithic material erupted from petit-spot volcanos has suggested that the suboceanic lithosphere is largely metasomatized by numerous ascending petit-spot melts. This somewhat contradicts previous understanding which indicated that the oceanic lithosphere has a depleted mantle composition. The ultimate source and geodynamic processes that lead to the formation of petit-spot melts remain ambiguous, however, possibilities include that the lavas originate from incipient asthenospheric carbonatitic or carbonated silicate melts that are characteristically depleted in zirconium and hafnium. Typical geochemical trends in petit-spot lava fields off Japan trench indicate elemental partitioning through the immiscible separation of carbonate and silicate melts.
EARTH SCIENCE
Phys.org

In sediments below Antarctic ice, scientists discover a giant groundwater system

Many scientists say that liquid water is a key to understanding the behavior of the frozen form found in glaciers. Melt water is known to lubricate their gravelly bases and hasten their march toward the sea. In recent years, researchers in Antarctica have discovered hundreds of interconnected liquid lakes and rivers cradled within the ice itself. And, they have imaged thick basins of sediments under the ice, potentially containing the biggest water reservoirs of all. But so far, no one has confirmed the presence of large amounts of liquid water in below-ice sediments, nor studied how it might interact with the ice.
EARTH SCIENCE
LiveScience

Earth: Facts about the Blue Planet

Earth is our home planet, the only place in the universe where we know for certain that life exists. Earth formed over 4.6 billion years ago from a swirling cloud of gas and dust that gave rise to our entire solar system, including our star, the sun. Scientists hypothesize that this gas and dust collapsed into a disk, with different parts of the disk coalescing into each of the planets in the solar system.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Satellite mission finds that Tonga volcanic eruption effects reached space

When the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano erupted on Jan. 15, 2022, it sent atmospheric shock waves, sonic booms, and tsunami waves around the world. Now, scientists are finding the volcano's effects also reached space. Analyzing data from NASA's Ionospheric Connection Explorer (ICON) mission and ESA's (the European Space Agency) Swarm...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s InSight Records Monster Quake on Mars – The Largest Ever Detected on Another Planet

Estimated to be magnitude 5, the quake is the strongest ever detected on another planet. NASA’s InSight Mars lander has detected the largest quake ever observed on another planet: an estimated magnitude 5 temblor that occurred on May 4, 2022, the 1,222nd Martian day, or sol, of the mission. This adds to the catalog of more than 1,313 quakes InSight has detected since landing on Mars in November 2018. The biggest quake previously recordedwas an estimated magnitude 4.2 detected on August 25, 2021.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy