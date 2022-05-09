Bosque Brewing mixes up its recipe in Santa Fe and prepares for more moves

Muster all your strength and prepare for one of the wildest weekends we have seen since 2019. The big event of the weekend is LagerHosen, and I’m headed to interview the Ex Novo staff today, so we will have a full preview of that epic festival. If you were not one of the lucky few to get an advance ticket, fear not, there is plenty else to do. It all kicks off Thursday with the second New Mexico Pint Day, as Second Street’s award-winning, all-around bad-ass director of art and branding Mariah Cameron Scee has designed a new glass that will be available at 29 breweries across the state. There are more glasses this time around, but considering how fast the now-infamous dinosaur glass sold out, do not wait too long to hit up your favorite pub and grab one for your collection. Beyond that, there are plenty of fundraisers cropping up to help the fire victims in Northern New Mexico, a few other events big and small, and of course plenty of new brews. Good luck fitting it all in this weekend!

