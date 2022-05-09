LEVY COUNTY ARREST REPORT 2022 MAY 9

AN arrest warrant has been issued for a corrections officer who vanished with a murder suspect on Friday. Authorities in Alabama have issued an arrest warrant for corrections officer Vicki White, 56, and inmate Casey Cole White, 39, after the pair went missing when leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center on Friday.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
The Alabama corrections officer and the prison inmate who disappeared six days ago had a relationship spanning years that included her calling him at a state prison. Law enforcement officials shared more details of the relationship between Vicky White, 56, and Casey White, 38, as a manhunt continues for the two of them after they disappeared on April 29 when Vicky White said she was transporting the murder suspect from Lauderdale County Jail.
The Lauderdale County, Alabama, sheriff on Wednesday said that Vicky White, a missing former jail official, visited escaped capital murder suspect Casey White in prison before helping him escape last week. Sheriff Sheriff Rick Singleton said her actions suggest their plan had been in the works for some time. “We...
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video showing corrections officer Vicky White at a hotel the morning she fled a county jail with a murder suspect. In the video released on Saturday, Vicky White can be seen at the counter of a Quality Inn hotel in Florence, Alabama...
GILCHRIST COUNTY — The search to find the person responsible for making bomb threats against the Gilchrist County School District on March 11 is over. According to a release from Sheriff Bobby Schultz of the Gilchrist County Sherriff’s Office, 18-year-old Douglas Aaron Marangoni was arrested on April 27 and booked into the Gilchrist County Jail. He is facing five felony chargers and two misdemeanor chargers in connection with the threats. Marangoni’s bond is set at $220,000.
April 29 (Reuters) - Three Florida correctional officers were ordered to be held without bond on Friday after they were charged with murder in the beating death of a inmate housed in a mental health unit two months ago while he was being taken to another prison. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge...
A Hernando man was a no-show to his trial for dealing in one of the largest methamphetamine amounts local authorities seized in Citrus County. Ricky Lee Pope failed to appear Tuesday, May 10, in court, prompting Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard to order a warrant for the 58-year-old’s arrest, according to court records. Howard also revoked Pope’s bond.
Marion County’s sizeable probate and guardianship dockets are no longer short a judge with the reassignment of Honorable Judge Kristie M. Healis from Hernando County. Healis will over see the guardianship and probate dockets. This reassignment brings Marion County’s total number of full-time judges back up to 11.
Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) released Monday, May 9, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:. Residential burglary, 4:39 p.m. May 6, off of Holiday Drive, Crystal River;. Theft, 6:29 p.m. May 6, off of Dixieland Street, Homosassa;. Commercial burglary, 6:30 p.m. May 6, off...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Rockdale County sheriff’s deputy has died after being hit by a car while directing traffic, according to the sheriff’s office. Spokespeople with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office say the deputy was directing traffic on Georgia Hwy. 138 at Hwy. 912 around 9:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car.
LADY LAKE — In an outrageous case of forgery, fraud and theft of a senior, a 40-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with ripping off her grandfather to the tune of more than $66,000.
It’s not just the amount that shocked her family. She went after $100,000 he received from the government for injuries caused by the Agent Orange herbicide in the Vietnam War. Plus, she is being accused of trying three times to claim she was...
