It’s not often an architect gets free rein on a project, but when multi-hyphenate designer Helene Ancel’s parents bought a one-bedroom apartment south of Paris with the intention of renting it out, they told her to go for it. “I got to do whatever I wanted,” she says. “It was incredibly freeing.” However, the 1980s build needed some major upgrades before Ancel could truly flex her creative muscles—starting with an orange toilet in the powder room.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 6 DAYS AGO