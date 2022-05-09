ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertz is adding a mystery Ford Mustang rental car to the fleet

By Gary Gastelu
Hertz has been shifting gears by adding electric Teslas and Polestar cars to its fleet recently, but it apparently knows some people still want to drive an old shool muscle car now and then. Hertz is launching a new Ford Mustang Shelby rental car on May 10. (Hertz) The...

IN THIS ARTICLE
