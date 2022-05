On May 21, 2022, the American Legion Post 57 will be hosting a BBQ Fundraiser on the Historic Smith County Courthouse Lawn in Downtown Carthage, TN. The event will be from 12pm until 8pm. From 12pm-4pm will be carryout plates only, and from 4pm-8pm there will be seating available along with live music, cornhole boards, and activities for kids. Local bands are set to perform beginning at 6pm.

CARTHAGE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO