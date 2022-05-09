Harmony in the ‘Kitchen’

ADORING ANIMALS? Our affection for critters of all sorts, from little bitty beasties to the sizable and spectacular mammals that tower above us, often begins at a young age. Ask any kid to describe the main traits of a particular animal and they'll likely be able to summon a few facts, a colorful description or two, and perhaps be able to make the sort of call/bleat/growl that is synonymous with the animal. Our planet's horn-rocking, paw-trotting, snout-sweet residents are an eternal area of fascination for us humans, from the time we're quite small, and finding ways to connect critters and kids remains an important, educationally enriching goal for any conservation organization.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO