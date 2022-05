CONCORD, N.H. – The ACLU of New Hampshire and Preti Flaherty LLP Tuesday filed a lawsuit seeking damages on behalf of Salvadoran Jose Daniel Guerra-Castañeda, who says he was unlawfully deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in September 2019 after two federal court orders to keep him in the United States while his asylum case was pending.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO