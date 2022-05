Lactic acid (lactate) is generated in the body as a byproduct, during normal metabolism and exercise. While considered a useless waste product for a long time, recent studies have shown that lactate can be an indicator for cancer and various other diseases. In light of this, monitoring lactate levels can help us gain a better understanding of the energy metabolism process. However, current detection methods provide recordings of bulk lactate levels outside the cell only and not enough temporal resolution to detect real-time changes in these levels. This makes it particularly challenging to determine lactate levels in the brain where their concentrations are lower than other metabolites.

