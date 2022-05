May 11-14 First SDSU game: May 12 at 11 a.m. vs. TBD. Where Jackrabbit Softball Stadium | Brookings, S.D. Live Video TheSummitLeague.org/Watch | MidcoSports. South Dakota State hosts the Summit League Tournament May 11-14 in Brookings. The Jacks received a first-round bye and will take on the winner of Kansas City vs. South Dakota at 11 a.m. Thursday.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO