Recent COVID-19 positivity rates on campus are lower compared to the winter omicron surge, which peaked with 1,244 cases on the week returning from winter break. In the last seven days, however, the positivity rate was 5%, according to the Husky Coronavirus Testing Program, which is higher than last year’s overall average. Over 400 people have tested positive in the last 10 days.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO