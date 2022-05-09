ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

Shots Fired on South James in Carbondale Friday

By Barry Wright
wqrlradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARBONDALE – Police in Carbondale are investigating a report of shots fired that happened in the area of the...

www.wqrlradio.com

wish989.com

Missing Woman Found Dead in Carbondale Home Monday

CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police Thursday announced that the discovery of a dead woman Monday at a home in the 400 block of East College Street is 39-year-old Ashley Curtis. Police have been investigating the whereabouts of Curtis since she was reported missing on Tuesday, May 3. She was last seen on Sunday, May 1 in the 400 block of East College Street.
CARBONDALE, IL
WCIA

Shots fired on North Prospect in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign police were dispatched at approximately 8:40 p.m. Wednesday night after reports of a shooting near the corner of Prospect Avenue and Bloomington Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered that occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire on a private property before leaving the scene. Officers found shell casings at the scene, however, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
kbsi23.com

Thebes man charged with murder in Alexander County

ULLIN, Ill. (KBSI) – A Thebes man faces a first degree murder charge in connection with a homicide that happened on May 5. Auston May, 30, of Thebes faces a charge of first degree murder (Class X Felony). Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 was requested...
THEBES, IL
KFVS12

Shots fired investigation leads to arrest

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A report of shots fired on the 2800 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau leads to the arrest of one person. Officers were called to the area shortly after 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10. According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, when...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Police chase suspect seriously injured in crash

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter man is in serious condition after a crash during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon, May 11. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Highway 25 in Stoddard County, just two miles south of Dexter. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP),...
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
WIFR

Juvenile hurt in shooting on Rockford’s west side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A juvenile is in critical condition Thursday morning after being shot. Police say the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Blaisdell Street around 3:30 a.m. The young man has life-threatening injuries, and Rockford police ask people to avoid the area as they investigate. No further...
ROCKFORD, IL
wjpf.com

Marion man arrested in Carbondale

A Marion man has been arrested on multiple charges following an incident early Wednesday morning in Carbondale. Officers captured 21-year-old Devaughn L. Graves after a brief foot chase. Graves was among three individuals found in a stolen car in the 500 block of East Main Street. The other two suspects are at-large.
CARBONDALE, IL
James
KFVS12

Police respond to report of shots fired on Whitener

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police responded to a report of shots fired on Wednesday afternoon, May 11. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they responded to the 2800 block of Whitener. However, officers did not find any evidence, suspects or damage.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Paducah bank robbery suspect arrested, identified

A child was freed from a drain in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Marion police are warning residents of recent scams in the area. Crews responded to a fire in the home of a basement on the 1500 block of Themis Street in Cape Girardeau Tuesday night. 2 arrested in connection with...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
#Violent Crime#Carbondale Police
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, May 11th, 2022

Salem Police have arrested 44-year-old Brian Cripps of Mills Cart Road in Salem was arrested by Salem Police for violation of an order of protection. 28-year-old Ethan Futhey of East McMackin in Salem was arrested by Salem Police for violation of bail bond. Wamac Police arrested 29-year-old Preston Rinne of...
SALEM, IL
wish989.com

Funkhouser Sworn-in as Benton Police Chief

BENTON – The Benton City Council Monday night approved and swore-in Chris Funkhouser as Benton’s Police Chief. Funkhouser replaces Mike Andrews, who recently retired after serving a second time as Benton’s police chief from 2019 to late March of this year. Prior to joining the Benton Police...
BENTON, IL
KFVS12

Officer-involved shooting in Cape Girardeau Co.

Gas prices are still on the rise and Illinois communities are also feeling those prices. A busy day for downtown Cape Girardeau as it hosted a couple of events during the day today. One of those being the Cape Girardeau Riverfront Flea Market which was home to more than 60 vendors in two locations along Main Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wkdzradio.com

Woman Arrested In Connection To 2006 Christian County Murder

A woman wanted in connection to a 2006 murder in Christian County was arrested in Union County Wednesday morning. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, they were notified by the U.S. Marshal Service about an outstanding arrest warrant on a person believed to be residing in Union County. The indictment warrant out of Christian County is for the murder and robbery of a man in Christian County in 2006.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wish989.com

Carbondale Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash

CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened early Sunday morning. Police say around 3:50 a.m., officers monitored a gathering of 250 to 300 people in the parking lot of a business in the 300 block of East Walnut Street. A fight broke out amongst several females in the center of the crowd. Soon after the fight broke out, the driver of a white SUV attempted to flee and crashed into other vehicles. The driver struck one person in the process. A large part of the crowd of people surrounded the car, blocking the driver’s escape. The crowd began hitting the car with items as the driver attempted to drive away. Several individuals in the crowd opened the driver’s door and attempted to pull the female driver out of the car.
CARBONDALE, IL

