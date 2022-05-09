Shots Fired on South James in Carbondale Friday

CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened early Sunday morning. Police say around 3:50 a.m., officers monitored a gathering of 250 to 300 people in the parking lot of a business in the 300 block of East Walnut Street. A fight broke out amongst several females in the center of the crowd. Soon after the fight broke out, the driver of a white SUV attempted to flee and crashed into other vehicles. The driver struck one person in the process. A large part of the crowd of people surrounded the car, blocking the driver’s escape. The crowd began hitting the car with items as the driver attempted to drive away. Several individuals in the crowd opened the driver’s door and attempted to pull the female driver out of the car.

