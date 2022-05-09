Arizona Wildcats Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

The Fightin’ Texas Aggies softball team took the field in Gainesville, Florida for the second night in a row on Wednesday. They advanced through the first round with a victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday night, and took the field in Gainesville against the hosting Florida Gators in the second round with eyes on an extended run. Unfortunately for the A&M ladies, the night would belong to the Gators. A double steal in the bottom of the first put Florida on the board, with the first of three runs that would cross the plate in the frame. The Lady Gators would add another run in the bottom of the second on a Hannah Adams single, and would score no more, but they wouldn’t require the insurance. The Aggie ladies managed only a single 6th inning run, on a mere three hits, and Florida took the game. The loss eliminates A&M from the SEC tournament, and the Aggies will await their NCAA tournament fate.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO