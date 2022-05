(The Center Square) – Vermont will be investing hundreds of millions of dollars in transforming the state over the next two years, Gov. Phil Scott said. Giving his annual adjournment address to the Senate and the House this week, the Republican governor highlighted the strides the state made during the 2022 legislation session that included using historic federal funding to invest in climate change mitigation, housing, economic development, community recovery, critical infrastructure such as broadband, and improvements to the water, sewer, and stormwater systems throughout the state.

