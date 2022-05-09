ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Lamont signs historic Connecticut tax cuts legislation

By Brent Addleman
 4 days ago

(The Center Square) – The biggest tax cut in Connecticut history is being delivered to residents. Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday signed House Bill 5506 into law, the fiscal year 2023 budget adjustment bill, signaling tax cuts that will benefit families, students, and seniors while extending the 25 cents gas tax...

Ashley Brown
4d ago

can't do anything right while in office better start trying before he is voted out. too little too late still pai 4.29 for has today... think anyone really care? nope.

