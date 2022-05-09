ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Eleven Percent of Corn Crop, Seven Percent of Soybean Crop Planted So Far in Indiana, Says USDA

By 95.3 MNC
95.3 MNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo far in Indiana, 11 percent of the expected corn crop has been planted according to the USDA’s Weekly Crop Progress Report for the week ending Sunday, May 8, 2022. This compares with 4 percent last year and 39 percent as an average over the past five years. Of the corn...

