ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to a Betsperts study, Busch Stadium was one of the highest-rated sports stadiums. Sports fans across the United States left glowing reviews for Busch Stadium, landing the venue as one of the best stadiums for baseball lovers. The study is based off reviews left on Google, Facebook, Trip Advisor and Yelp.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO