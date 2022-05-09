ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willkie hires one private equity partner in Houston as another exits

By Chinekwu Osakwe
Reuters
 4 days ago
(Reuters) - Willkie Farr & Gallagher has hired one new partner for its Houston private equity practice, while losing another to rival Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, according to Monday statements from the two firms.

New York-based Willkie picked up Kris Agarwal, who in the past worked as general counsel for private equity firms Platinum Equity LLC and Lime Rock Partners, the firm said.

He advised on venture capital initiatives, deal structuring and execution and portfolio company oversight on investments in sectors like technology, energy and cryptocurrency, Willkie said.

Willkie chairman Thomas Cerabino said in a statement that Agarwal has "been a fixture in the private equity market and the Houston business community for decades."

Gibson Dunn also said Monday that Jesse Myers, who spent more than a year in Willkie's Houston office, joined its private equity and capital markets practice.

A Willkie spokesperson did not immediately respond to request for comment on the Houston personnel moves Monday.

In the last two months, Willkie has lost at least five partners from its eight-year-old Houston office.

In March, Gibson Dunn said it had hired private equity attorney and former co-head of Willkie's energy practice, Michael De Voe Piazza. Latham & Watkins said the same month it had hired private equity attorney and co-managing partner of Willkie's Houston office, Bruce Herzog.

Willkie lost three transactional partners in May when O’Melveny & Myers poached M&A partner Angela Olivarez, private equity partner Steve Torello and finance and bankruptcy partner Ryan Cicero to open its own Houston outpost.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Chinekwu Osakwe covers legal industry news with a focus on midsize law firms. Reach her at Chinekwu.osakwe@thomsonreuters.com.

