After a short hiatus, South London’s ayrtn—who, at the top of the year, made our rappers to watch list—is back like he never left. Hailed as one of the new leaders of the UK’s alt-rap scene, ayrtn’s latest self-produced single, “Caution”, is a reminder of his capabilities on the mic and behind it. The rising talent, who cites everyone from Tyler, The Creator and MF DOOM to KAYTRANADA and Knxwledge as influences, comes through with a knocking beat for him to talk his talk on, via his signature nonchalant delivery and staccato flow.

MUSIC ・ 21 HOURS AGO