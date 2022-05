McGINNIS, SHERRY L., 55, Johnstown, passed away May 5, 2022, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown. Born April 5, 1967, in Charleroi. Preceded in death by her mother, Nancy (Sherry) McGinnis. Survived by father and stepmother, Marvin and Linda B. McGinnis, Pittsburgh; son, Thomas “TJ” Muffie, Johnstown; and siblings, Robert “Bob” (Sherry Lynn) Sherry, Cherry Tree; Linda K. (Mark) Sluka, Aliquippa; and Jenny Englody, Emeigh. Employed in the housekeeping department of Arbutus Park Manor. Family and friends will be received from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria.

JOHNSTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO