Bluntson found competent in trial

A jury has determined that a man convicted of capital murder in 2016 and facing the death penalty was competent to stand trial, according to the Webb County District Attorney’s Office.

On May 2, a jury in the 49the District Court was selected for the retrospective competency trial of Demond Bluntson, the man who fatally shot his son and girlfriend’s son, and fired shots at Laredo police officers at the then Holiday Inn by Interstate 35 in 2012.

Attorneys for Bluntson, 47, alleged that he was incompetent to stand trial at his 2016 capital murder case. Psychological, expert and other evidence was presented to the jury throughout a five-day trial. The case was given to the jury on Friday.

The jury returned a unanimous verdict on Monday finding that Bluntson was competent at the time of the trial in 2016. He was the county’s first person sentenced to death row in nearly 25 years.

The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Isidro R. Alaniz, Chief Assistant District Attorney Marisela Jacaman, and Assistant District Attorneys Amber Holmes and David Reuthinger.

Bluntson was arrested in 2012 in connection with the attack that left his 21-month-old son, Devian, and 6-year-old Jayden Thompson dead. The boys' mother, Brandy Cerny, 28, was later found shot to death in El Campo.

Bluntson was found barricaded in a following the incident with a mattress, box spring and two tables pushed against the door, according to a police report.

Officers busted in and detained Bluntson, and “In the process, officers located two unresponsive male children on the floor covered in blood, with visible gunshot wounds to the head,” the report states. They also recovered a semiautomatic handgun.

Court records show Bluntson’s criminal history begins at age 18, with arrests and convictions spanning more than a decade.

In May 1994, he was arrested on state felony cocaine possession. He pleaded guilty in February 1995 and was sentenced to 10 years’ probation. Two months later, he was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor assault charge.

He was arrested again in late 1997 on charges of cocaine possession. He was given two years’ probation in 1999.

A police investigation in early 2000 pinned Bluntson to drug dealings outside an El Campo park between January and February of that year. He was charged with four counts of delivery of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.

He was convicted on two of the counts. Also, his probation for the 1994 and 1997 charges was revoked, and he was sentenced to four years in prison.

In November 2007, months after enrolling in the community college, he was arrested again on another drug-related charge. Documents state that he attempted to hide a bag containing marijuana. He pleaded guilty in June 2009 to tampering with evidence.

A relative said Cerny and Bluntson had been dating for the past few years.

Bluntson graduated from El Campo High School in 1994, according to his Facebook page.

He attended Wharton County Junior College from 2007 to 2011. Cerny was a student there, too, from 2001 to 2005.

